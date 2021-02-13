Video
RCC launches modern street lighting system

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 12: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has installed and launched a modern and eye-catching lighting system on Bilsimla-Kasiadanga road to ensure security of people and vehicles during night time movement in the city.
City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton accompanied by his office colleagues and other concerned inaugurated the lighting system at Baharampur point of the 4.2-kilomter road on Thursday evening saying the public in general will be benefited from the system enormously.
A total of 174 altitude decorative poles were installed with 384 power-saving LED bulbs in the shape of flying butterflies at a cost of around Taka 5.22 crore. There is provision of an automatically on-off system through autologic controllers.
To make Rajshahi city more bright and attractive at night, the high altitude flood lights were installed in City Street.
Mayor Liton said the road has recently been elevated to a four-lane from 30 feet to 80 feet wide with 10 feet wide footpaths and concrete drains on both sides of the road at a cost of around Taka 52.75 crore. There is also an eight-foot bicycle lane on the southern side of the road. A decorative island has been constructed while trees were already planted on the island to bring a greenery look there, he said.
The city corporation has also planned for improving the modern lighting system on both sides of the east-waste connecting road from Alif Lam Meem Bhata crossing to Choddapaya at a cost of around Taka 4.5 crore.
"We are going to install street lighting on both sides of the widened roads from Upashahar crossing to Sonadighi crossing and from Malopara to Sagarpara crossing at a cost of around Taka 2.5 crore," Liton added.


