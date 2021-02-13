Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 February, 2021, 7:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ManC eye Spurs revenge as Liverpool face Leicester test

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

LONDRES, FEB 12: Rampant Manchester City will relish a shot at revenge against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham on Saturday while fading Liverpool face a tricky trip to Leicester hoping to benefit from a rare week off.
City hammered Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield last weekend to open up a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester United at the top of the table with a game in hand.
Pep Guardiola's men have not tasted defeat in 22 games in all competitions, since they faced Tottenham in November.
Victory for Mourinho's men that day took them top of the table and eight points clear of City. But there has been a 22-point swing between the sides since as Spurs have tumbled down to eighth.
Once fierce rivals vying for superiority at Barcelona and Real Madrid, a 25th meeting between Guardiola and Mourinho comes at a time of contrasting fortunes for two of the world's most-decorated coaches.
Mourinho is under pressure after a run of four defeats in five games, while Guardiola is targeting an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.
City set a new English record of 15 consecutive victories for a top-flight team by reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.
"It means and shows how special these players are," said Guardiola. "In this toughest period, in the Christmas and winter time, to do what we have done so far is quite remarkable."
A big week for City could go a long way to securing a third league title in four years. They visit Everton for their game in hand on Wednesday and then travel to Arsenal next weekend.
"The important thing is the way we are still playing and our consistency," added Guardiola. "We are just thinking of the next one and we have an incredibly tough week ahead of us."
Jurgen Klopp admitted the height of Liverpool's ambitions was now finishing in the top four to guarantee Champions League football next season.
The Reds have won just three of their past 11 games, culminating in their collapse late on to City.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea, Southampton secure FA Cup quarter-final berths
ManC eye Spurs revenge as Liverpool face Leicester test
Melbourne orders snap Covid lockdown, but Australian Open plays on, without fans
Tokyo 2020 boss resigns over sexism row, but successor unclear
Bayern win Club World Cup to claim 'six pack' of titles
Prepare for spin onslaught in 2nd Test, India warn England
Bashundhara Kings take on Sheikh Jamal DC in BPL today
Mickey Arthur and Lahiru to be discharged today


Latest News
Action to be taken against Al Jazeera if HC directs govt: Hasan
USAID hands over new disaster shelter in Bandarban
Govt distorting Liberation War history to mislead new generation: Mosharraf
We need some big partnerships: Tamim Iqbal
Helper hacked to death inside bus parked in Khulna
13,28,436 registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines
Razzak, Nafees set to say a final goodbye
Persons behind Al Jazeera report being find out: Quader
Agriculturists Day Saturday
World Radio Day Saturday
Most Read News
ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies
Union parishad elections to begin in May: CEC
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested on arrival
Prioritizing inclusive education
Exclusive interview of the Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
Sikder Group MD secures bail hours after arrest
Country reports five COVID deaths in 24 hours
Stringent media law threatens democracy
Man hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft