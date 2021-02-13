Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 February, 2021, 7:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tokyo 2020 boss resigns over sexism row, but successor unclear

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori.

Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori.

TOKYO, FEB 12: Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori bowed to mounting pressure and resigned Friday over sexist remarks, but his replacement was not immediately clear after opposition emerged to his favoured successor.
The resignation and the leadership vacuum left by the controversy add to the woes of organisers struggling to win over a sceptical public less than six months before the virus-delayed Games.
Mori, 83, sparked outrage by claiming last week that women speak too much in meetings, with officials, sports stars and Olympic sponsors slamming the remarks as inappropriate.
On Friday he announced he would step down, effective immediately.
"My inappropriate statement has caused a lot of chaos. I would like to express my sincere apologies," he told a meeting of Tokyo 2020's executive board and council called to discuss his remarks.
"What is important is to hold the Olympics from July. It must not be the case that my presence becomes an obstacle to that."
There was confusion about who would succeed Mori, who had initially selected well-known sports administrator Saburo Kawabuchi, 84, to replace him.
The transition had appeared a done deal, with the former footballer granting interviews to local media describing his planned priorities in the new job.
But opposition to the selection of another octogenarian, and Mori's control over the process, quickly mounted.
Hashtags opposing Kawabuchi's appointment trended on Twitter in Japan, and the country's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto insisted "nothing has been decided".
By Friday afternoon, local media reported Tokyo 2020 was under pressure to reverse the appointment and that Kawabuchi had decided to turn down the job.
Mori's resignation caps over a week of uproar after he told members of Japan's Olympic Committee that women have difficulty speaking concisely, "which is annoying."
He apologised but then defended his remarks and told reporters: "I don't speak to women much."
The comments drew fire at home and abroad. Several hundred Olympic volunteers have since withdrawn and a petition calling for action against him gathered nearly 150,000 signatures.
On Friday Mori said he does not "look down on women", and had tried to amplify their voice, including the seven women on the 35-member Tokyo 2020 board.
"They hesitated to raise their hand to speak up. I even called out their name to encourage them," he said.
Tokyo city governor Yuriko Koike, who had condemned Mori's remarks, offered tribute after his resignation "to all the work president Mori has done".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea, Southampton secure FA Cup quarter-final berths
ManC eye Spurs revenge as Liverpool face Leicester test
Melbourne orders snap Covid lockdown, but Australian Open plays on, without fans
Tokyo 2020 boss resigns over sexism row, but successor unclear
Bayern win Club World Cup to claim 'six pack' of titles
Prepare for spin onslaught in 2nd Test, India warn England
Bashundhara Kings take on Sheikh Jamal DC in BPL today
Mickey Arthur and Lahiru to be discharged today


Latest News
Action to be taken against Al Jazeera if HC directs govt: Hasan
USAID hands over new disaster shelter in Bandarban
Govt distorting Liberation War history to mislead new generation: Mosharraf
We need some big partnerships: Tamim Iqbal
Helper hacked to death inside bus parked in Khulna
13,28,436 registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines
Razzak, Nafees set to say a final goodbye
Persons behind Al Jazeera report being find out: Quader
Agriculturists Day Saturday
World Radio Day Saturday
Most Read News
ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies
Union parishad elections to begin in May: CEC
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested on arrival
Prioritizing inclusive education
Exclusive interview of the Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
Sikder Group MD secures bail hours after arrest
Country reports five COVID deaths in 24 hours
Stringent media law threatens democracy
Man hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft