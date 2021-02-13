Video
Prepare for spin onslaught in 2nd Test, India warn England

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

CHENNAI, FEB 12: India warned England on Friday to expect a spin onslaught in the second Test as they bid to hit back after a crushing first Test defeat.
The hosts are looking to bounce back on Saturday after their 227-run loss in the opening match, a rare Test match win for England on Indian soil.
Chennai's M A Chidambaram stadium remains the venue for the second of the four Tests, but on a different pitch.
India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane backed his spinners to cause the visitors problems.
"(The pitch) looks completely different, I am sure it will turn from day number one," Rahane told reporters.
"We have to forget what happened in the last match, focus on this and play a good game. We know these conditions really, so we have to put our best foot forward."
Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed nine wickets in the first Test, but got little support from the other end as Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar leaked too many runs in England's first innings total of 578, which was helped by a monstrous haul of 218 by England skipper Joe Root.
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel is back in the team after missing the opener with a knee injury while Nadeem is out of the squad.
"Everyone's in the mix," Rahane said without revealing the XI.
"All our spinners are really good," he said.
"If in India the ball is turning then the opposition is under pressure. I am not too concerned about how our spinners are bowling. I am sure they will come up with a plan and bowl well."
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been in fine form with the bat, emerging as hero in India's historic series win in Australia and making a crucial 91 in India's first innings in Chennai.
But his glovework has put under the microscope after he missed a few chances behind the stumps.
Rahane said the up-and-coming player is a work in progress.
"I don't think we should be that concerned. See wicketkeeping is tough," said Rahane.
"I am sure Rishabh will learn as he gets more India experience. It is a learning curve and he is practising hard. We have to back such a player as an individual and as a team because we know what he can do with his batting."     -AFP


