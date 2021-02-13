Mickey Arthur and Lahiru to be discharged today

Sri Lanka's head coach Mickey Arthur and top order batsman Lahiru Thirimanne, who have been isolated following positive Covid-19 tests will be released from the Intermediate Care Centre of Nawaloka Hospital today (Saturday), it is learnt here.

According to the highly placed sources in Colombo, both will head to hotel and home respectively and remain isolated for four more days.

"Arthur will be able to join the team for coaching on 17th or 18th February. However, Lahiru Thirimanne will not be rushed to join the training", the source, speaking exclusively over the telephone, said.

"Lahiru will undergo cardiac assessment after four days. Cardiac assessment in the case of Lahiru is required because he is an active sportsman. We recommend it even for dengue recovered patients also", the source further added.

In the meantime, all 35 players underwent fitness tests at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

All fitness tests-strength, speed and agility tests were completed on day one only. No more tests are scheduled on Saturday.

The fitness tests were supervised by Grant Luden, trainers and team physician KAP Kiriella.

At the time of going to press, the results were not known.

The players also gave anti-doping tests also.

The revised dates for the Sri Lanka's tour of West Indies will be announced soon, according to Johnny Grave, the CEO of the CWI board.

"Our meeting (with the SLC) went well. We are trying to finalise a revised schedule with SLC. Hopefully we can announce it soon", he said over the telephone from Antigua.

