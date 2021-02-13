Four Bangladeshi players feature on IPL auction

A total of four Bangladeshi players will put under hammer for Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, to be held on February 18 in Chennai.

Apart from Shakib, who was included in the most expensive player's list with base price of INR two crore, the other three Bangladeshi players are Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mahmudullah.

The base price of Mustafizur, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indian, is INR one crore. Mahmudullah's base price is decided at INR 75 lakh while Saifuddin's INR 50 lakh.

Shakib, who was an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for seven years before playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL- 2018 player retention.

A total of 292 players including the Indian will put on auction. -BSS











