Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 February, 2021, 7:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Four Bangladeshi players feature on IPL auction

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

A total of four Bangladeshi players will put under hammer for Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, to be held on February 18 in Chennai.
Apart from Shakib, who was included in the most expensive player's list with base price of INR two crore, the other three Bangladeshi players are Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mahmudullah.
The base price of Mustafizur, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indian, is INR one crore. Mahmudullah's base price is decided at INR 75 lakh while Saifuddin's INR 50 lakh.
Shakib, who was an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for seven years before playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL- 2018 player retention.
A total of 292 players including the Indian will put on auction.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea, Southampton secure FA Cup quarter-final berths
ManC eye Spurs revenge as Liverpool face Leicester test
Melbourne orders snap Covid lockdown, but Australian Open plays on, without fans
Tokyo 2020 boss resigns over sexism row, but successor unclear
Bayern win Club World Cup to claim 'six pack' of titles
Prepare for spin onslaught in 2nd Test, India warn England
Bashundhara Kings take on Sheikh Jamal DC in BPL today
Mickey Arthur and Lahiru to be discharged today


Latest News
Action to be taken against Al Jazeera if HC directs govt: Hasan
USAID hands over new disaster shelter in Bandarban
Govt distorting Liberation War history to mislead new generation: Mosharraf
We need some big partnerships: Tamim Iqbal
Helper hacked to death inside bus parked in Khulna
13,28,436 registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines
Razzak, Nafees set to say a final goodbye
Persons behind Al Jazeera report being find out: Quader
Agriculturists Day Saturday
World Radio Day Saturday
Most Read News
ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies
Union parishad elections to begin in May: CEC
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested on arrival
Prioritizing inclusive education
Exclusive interview of the Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
Sikder Group MD secures bail hours after arrest
Country reports five COVID deaths in 24 hours
Stringent media law threatens democracy
Man hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft