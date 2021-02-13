Stranded Tigers clawing to avoid follow on



Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (2L) plays a shot during the second day of the second Test cricket match between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. photo: AFP

Strong resistance from Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun in the last hour, Bangladesh posted 105 runs losing four wickets despite early batting collapse. The two wicket-keepers remained unbeaten with 34-runs 5th wicket's partnership and are sure to resume batting today. Mushi was batting with 27 runs off 61 balls while Mithun scored six runs only facing as many ball Mushfiq faced.

Soumya Sarkar, the replacement of Shadman Islam Onik, went on duck. One-down batsmen Nazmul Hossain Shanto gave lofty catch at gully just after hitting a boundary shot. After losing two wickets to manage 11 runs, two senior campaigners Tamim Iqbal and skipper Mominul Haque tied partnership but not long enough to rescue team from ensuing dangers. 58-runs joint-venture came to an end as Mominul departed for 21 runs. Tamim followed his captain in the very next over as hosts lost their fourth wicket when team total rose at 71 runs only against 409 runs' enormous figure of guests.

Earlier in the morning, West Indies resumed from overnight 223 for five and their batsmen started to swing bat as they were playing T20 cricket in white jersey. Unbeaten batsmen Nkrumah Bonner was cut down at nervous 90, who recommenced batting from 74 runs. It was the only success for Bangladesh bowlers in the 1st session of the day.

Joshua Da Silva, restarting from 22 runs, was also failed to come out of nervous 90's jinx. He departed for 92 in the lunch session. Rest of the part of the session was absolutely dominated by Bangladesh bowlers. They purchased last five wickets spending 43 runs.

Abu Jayed Rahi, the lone specialist speedster in Bangladesh squad, hauled four wickets allowing 98 runs while Taijul poured similar number of hunts in his bag but for 108 runs. Mehidy Miraz and part-time pacer Soumya Sarkar shared rest two wickets between themselves.

West Indies are 1-0 ahead in the series beating hosts by three wickets in the first match.











Bangladesh are on the go to evade follow-on against West Indies. Hosts are in need of 104 runs destined visitors to bat 2nd innings and 304 runs trail by after the end of day-2 of the 2nd Test of the two-match series on Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.Strong resistance from Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun in the last hour, Bangladesh posted 105 runs losing four wickets despite early batting collapse. The two wicket-keepers remained unbeaten with 34-runs 5th wicket's partnership and are sure to resume batting today. Mushi was batting with 27 runs off 61 balls while Mithun scored six runs only facing as many ball Mushfiq faced.Soumya Sarkar, the replacement of Shadman Islam Onik, went on duck. One-down batsmen Nazmul Hossain Shanto gave lofty catch at gully just after hitting a boundary shot. After losing two wickets to manage 11 runs, two senior campaigners Tamim Iqbal and skipper Mominul Haque tied partnership but not long enough to rescue team from ensuing dangers. 58-runs joint-venture came to an end as Mominul departed for 21 runs. Tamim followed his captain in the very next over as hosts lost their fourth wicket when team total rose at 71 runs only against 409 runs' enormous figure of guests.Earlier in the morning, West Indies resumed from overnight 223 for five and their batsmen started to swing bat as they were playing T20 cricket in white jersey. Unbeaten batsmen Nkrumah Bonner was cut down at nervous 90, who recommenced batting from 74 runs. It was the only success for Bangladesh bowlers in the 1st session of the day.Joshua Da Silva, restarting from 22 runs, was also failed to come out of nervous 90's jinx. He departed for 92 in the lunch session. Rest of the part of the session was absolutely dominated by Bangladesh bowlers. They purchased last five wickets spending 43 runs.Abu Jayed Rahi, the lone specialist speedster in Bangladesh squad, hauled four wickets allowing 98 runs while Taijul poured similar number of hunts in his bag but for 108 runs. Mehidy Miraz and part-time pacer Soumya Sarkar shared rest two wickets between themselves.West Indies are 1-0 ahead in the series beating hosts by three wickets in the first match.