Saturday, 13 February, 2021, 7:08 AM
Razzak, Nafees to announce retirement from cricket today

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Shahriar Nafees Abdur Razzak

Country's two veteran cricketers Abdur Razzak and Shahriar Nafees will announce their retirement from all kinds of cricket today (Saturday).
A press release of the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) confirmed the news, saying that they will announce their retirement in a programme at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) tomorrow (Saturday).
"Through CWAB, they will announce their retirement," said CWAB general secretary Debbroto Paul.
"A programme of Pitch Foundation will be held today at the Plaza gate of Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla Stadium where BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon will be the chief guest. Razzak and Nafees will be also there," he added.
Razzak had already joined BCB's selection panel as third selector with chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu and Habibul Bashar Sumon. Nafees might join in the BCB's Cricket Operations at some capacity.
Razzak is the only bowler from Bangladesh to take more than 600 wickets in first class cricket. He ended his first class career with 634 wickets including 41 five-for and 11 10-for.
Razzak, a left-arm spinner, played 13 Tests, 153 ODIs and 34 T20 Internationals in Bangladeshi jersey.
Nafees played 24 Tests, 75 ODIs and one T20 International for Bangladesh. He hit one Test century, a famous 138 against an all conquering Australian team in 2006 at Fatullah. He also has four centuries in ODI cricket.     -BSS


