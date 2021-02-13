Bangladesh relies on Mushfiqur, Mithun to hit back in second Test

Bangladesh hopes to make a strong comeback in the second Test against West Indies as they bank on the ability of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun, who are in the crease.

Bangladesh was reduced to 105-4 in reply of West Indies' 409 in the first innings on day two. They are now trailing by 309 runs and still needs 105 runs to avoid the follow-on.

Mushfiqur Rahim will begin the third day with 27 runs while Mithun who had already played 61 balls for his six runs will be one to support him.

"There is no demon in wicket at this moment. At least there is nothing to be worried about the wicket. For us, the first session of tomorrow will be important," said Tamim Iqbal, who scored 44 and looked comfortable until got dismissed by playing just one bad shot.

"The four wicket that we lost including me, didn't fall in any good ball or for the behavior of wicket. All four wickets were fallen due to batsmen's error. We only can blame ourselves. Since we have lost four wickets, they are on top now. But if we can build a partnership of 100 or 150 runs, then we can bounce back in the match."

"Much will depend on the partnership of Mushfiqur and Mithun. We have faith on them. We hope they would share a good partnership to bring us back in the contention again."

Tamim believes if Mushfiqur and Mithun could lay the platform, Liton and Mehidy Hasan Miraz can capitalize on that.

"Liton has the ability to bail us from the danger. Miraz batted well in the first test. I hope they can build on if we get any partnership." -BSS

















