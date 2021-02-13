Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 February, 2021, 7:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh relies on Mushfiqur, Mithun to hit back in second Test

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Bangladesh hopes to make a strong comeback in the second Test against West Indies as they bank on the ability of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun, who are in the crease.
Bangladesh was reduced to 105-4 in reply of West Indies' 409 in the first innings on day two. They are now trailing by 309 runs and still needs 105 runs to avoid the follow-on.
Mushfiqur Rahim will begin the third day with 27 runs while Mithun who had already played 61 balls for his six runs will be one to support him.
"There is no demon in wicket at this moment. At least there is nothing to be worried about the wicket. For us, the first session of tomorrow will be important," said Tamim Iqbal, who scored 44 and looked comfortable until got dismissed by playing just one bad shot.
"The four wicket that we lost including me, didn't fall in any good ball or for the behavior of wicket. All four wickets were fallen due to batsmen's error. We only can blame ourselves. Since we have lost four wickets, they are on top now. But if we can build a partnership of 100 or 150 runs, then we can bounce back in the match."
"Much will depend on the partnership of Mushfiqur and Mithun. We have faith on them. We hope they would share a good partnership to bring us back in the contention again."
Tamim believes if Mushfiqur and Mithun could lay the platform, Liton and Mehidy Hasan Miraz can capitalize on that.
"Liton has the ability to bail us from the danger. Miraz batted well in the first test. I hope they can build on if we get any partnership."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea, Southampton secure FA Cup quarter-final berths
ManC eye Spurs revenge as Liverpool face Leicester test
Melbourne orders snap Covid lockdown, but Australian Open plays on, without fans
Tokyo 2020 boss resigns over sexism row, but successor unclear
Bayern win Club World Cup to claim 'six pack' of titles
Prepare for spin onslaught in 2nd Test, India warn England
Bashundhara Kings take on Sheikh Jamal DC in BPL today
Mickey Arthur and Lahiru to be discharged today


Latest News
Action to be taken against Al Jazeera if HC directs govt: Hasan
USAID hands over new disaster shelter in Bandarban
Govt distorting Liberation War history to mislead new generation: Mosharraf
We need some big partnerships: Tamim Iqbal
Helper hacked to death inside bus parked in Khulna
13,28,436 registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines
Razzak, Nafees set to say a final goodbye
Persons behind Al Jazeera report being find out: Quader
Agriculturists Day Saturday
World Radio Day Saturday
Most Read News
ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies
Union parishad elections to begin in May: CEC
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested on arrival
Prioritizing inclusive education
Exclusive interview of the Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
Sikder Group MD secures bail hours after arrest
Country reports five COVID deaths in 24 hours
Stringent media law threatens democracy
Man hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft