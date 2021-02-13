

Empty Streets of Wyoming

"A week? A week?" Laura shook her head in dismay.

Outside her beach house, waves crashed against the shore. Sudden lightnings cracked across the cloud-filled sky. Strong winds flipped the amphibious motorcycles and blew down a few coconut trees. The thunder storm was becoming more and more vicious with every passing minute.

Laura ignored the storm when it started, thinking it won't be that intense. Now it was too late for her to evacuate from her beach house. Driving her car to the town in this weather would be a suicidal decision. With that in mind, she closed all the windows, drew the curtains and sat in her study, hugging her knees to her chest, and waiting for the storm to die down.

At around 5 pm, she received a text from her husband Marcus. It said, "Honey, I'm coming to pick you up at six. Dinner and a movie, it's going to be a perfect Thursday night."

Laura immediately texted him back, "Are you in your senses, Mark?"

In response, he sent a face-palm emoji, which led Laura to think he was joking. There was no way he wanted to go to the cinema in this weather. Moreover, she googled to know if the Giyon movie theatre was open and it was, along with all other cinemas in town, closed.

Laura made herself a hot cup of coffee and sat in the living room with her laptop. Although it might sound unlikely, the extreme weather condition created an ambiance that made her want to write after months.

"No time to waste now, Laura. Your publisher will go through the roof if you don't submit the manuscript by the end of this month." She said to herself before beginning to write.

"It is as though the empty streets of Wyoming were waiting for her. It's fascinating how this particular state reminds her of everything she has witnessed in her teen years; starting from her first teenage love to her parents' divorce. With her head out the car window, she lets the rushing wind fan her face and breathes in as much of Wyoming as she can."

Laura pulled the curtain apart to see if the weather was any better. To her astonishment, she saw Marcus heading towards the sea. She instantly got out of her house to stop him. While she was running after Marcus, all of a sudden, he disappeared. He was simply vanished. There was not a single trace of him or anyone!

Laura returned to her beach house, drenched in rain. She changed her clothes and called Marcus.

"Hey, Laura! I'm just five minutes away from home."

"Wait, what? How are you driving in this weather?" Laura asked.

"What weather?"

"The storm! You shouldn't be driving in the storm."

"Honey…there's no storm."

"What? There…there is!"

The call got disconnected before Marcus could say anything in return.

Baffled, Laura stared into space for a minute. Then, suddenly, she started feeling dizzy. Moments later, she lost her consciousness and slowly plummeted to the ground.

Had she known, she would have enjoyed those days in that beach house more, or perhaps she did enjoy those days, but enjoyed none since.

A month later, Laura was diagnosed with schizophrenia and the National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital became her home. Despite the doctors' utmost effort, her condition was worsening rapidly. On a regular basis, aripiprazole would be injected into her veins, yet, she would show no sign of improvement. Her head would still be full of the strangest of fancies that would seem more real to her than anything else. However, she never stopped writing. In fact, she believed that her insanity helped her write. Every night, after dinner, she would go to her cabin, turn the table lamp on and write the same story over and over again.

"It is as though the empty streets of Wyoming were waiting for her. It's fascinating how this particular state reminds her of everything she has witnessed in her teen years; starting from her first teenage love to her parents' divorce. With her head out the car window, she lets the rushing wind fan her face and breathes in as much of Wyoming as she can."



Shahreen Khan Taan is an A-level student



















