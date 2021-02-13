Females are worst sufferers in leprosy



Females, who are afflicted with leprosy, are the worst sufferers due to misconception and prejudice prevailing over the disease. Women victims face more sufferings and discrimination compared to men victims.

Leprosy is an infectious disease of the skin and nerves. Annually on an average 3500 to 4000 new leprosy cases are detected in the country in the recent years. About 8-10 per cent of the victims later become disabled due to lack of timely and proper treatment. About half of those disabled are women.

Women generally get less nutritious foods in the family due to discrimination. Intake of less nutritious foods increases the risk of leprosy for women. If any woman is disabled due to leprosy, they face more social and economic discrimination. Generally women face discrimination in our society. Their discrimination increases in family, education, employment and social events when they are affected by leprosy, said the rights activists.

Treatment of leprosy is available for free across the country. People, especially women, delay to take treatment due to lack of awareness. Hence, countrywide awareness campaign is important for eradicating the disease as well as upholding the rights of female victims.

Our country is now struggling to cope with leprosy. Different steps have been taken to address the issue. Recently, a discussion was held at New Bhavan of DGHS at Mohakhali in the capital, marking the World Leprosy Day.

National Leprosy Elimination Programme (NLEP) in association with leprosy-related NGOs organized the event.

Prof. Dr. Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), who attended it as the chief guest, underlined the importance on raising awareness, saying that awareness campaign can bring a better result on eradication of the disease.

Listing various measures taken up for treatment and rehabilitation of the affected people, he told that the government has taken initiative to rehabilitate those disabled by leprosy.

Dr. David Pahan, Country Director of Lepra Bangladesh, said leprosy is a disease of consequences causing physical, mental, social, and economical impacts. Hence, it needs combined efforts from all concerned sectors to bring comfort to persons affected by leprosy.

Prof. Dr. Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director (Planning and Development) of DGHS, said though the Prime Minister has attached importance to the leprosy issue, we are not getting expected result mainly due to lack of adequate manpower, scarcity of information, hindrance to finding new cases and poor economic and social conditions of patients.

She stressed on united efforts by public and private partnership for freeing the country from leprosy by 2030. She also called on all concerned to work together for formulating a long term plan on leprosy and its proper implementation.

Lauding the public-private partnership, she said the successes achieved so far in the anti-leprosy programme are due to combined efforts of the partnership.

Jiptha Boiragee, programme support coordinator of The Leprosy Mission International-Bangladesh (TLMI-B), drew the attention of authorities concerned so the leprosy-affected people can get facilities in the housing project, launched by the government for the homeless people.

Prof. Dr. Md. Shamiul Islam, director and line director (TBL and ASP) of DGHS; Dr. Md. Enamul Haque, deputy director and programme manager (leprosy); Dr. Md. Shafiqul Islam, programme manager (leprosy); among others spoke.

