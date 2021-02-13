

Best dried fruits, nuts for women over 25 years

Nuts

Nuts also consist of iron and protein which is a plus point to those who are vegetarians. The body requires enough iron to prevent it from catching anaemia. Dried fruits and nuts with a glass of orange juice or lemon water help in absorbing the iron better due to the vitamin C content. In this fast moving world one needs her vitamins and minerals right. They provide our body with the right amount of necessary vitamins that are needed for a working woman. We all know that a healthy body equals to a healthy mind.

Almonds

Almonds are high in calcium which reduces the risk of hypertension. Infact, a working woman should take a couple of almonds every morning to ease the stress on your body. Cashew Nuts and Dried Apricot Cashew nuts and dried apricots are rich in copper which helps the stored iron in our body to be utilized better. They help our muscles to work smoothly. Dates And Fig Dates and fig provide our body with fibre which helps in preventing heart diseases and diabetes, it also helps in keeping your weight on check and gives a better digestion. Pistachio Pistachio's provide our body with manganese that makes our bones stronger. It helps in regulating our metabolism, thyroid and blood sugar.

Walnuts

Walnuts are rich in omega 3 fats that help a pregnant woman immensely by helping the development of the child's brain. Pine Nuts Pine nuts are high in zinc that improves the immunity system of a body.

Raisins

Raisins help to keep the cavities at bay. Eating a handful of raisins everyday helps in protecting your teeth from cavities and it also helps to maintain beautiful eyes by protecting them from vision related problems.

















