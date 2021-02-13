

Women in leadership

The power of women leaders

Women are powerful agents of change, and the far-reaching benefits of diversity and gender parity in leadership and decision-making are increasingly recognized in all spheres. Still, women continue to be vastly under-represented in decision-making in politics, businesses, and communities.

The evidence

Women as leaders and decision-makers at all levels are critical to advancing gender justice and gender equality-and to furthering economic, social, and political progress for all.

* When women are meaningfully represented and engaged in leadership bodies-such as legislatures, courts, executive boards, community councils-laws, rulings, and decisions are more likely to be inclusive, representative, and take diverse views into account.

* Women's leadership within households, including decision-making over land and household income, improves access to education and healthcare for their families.

* Countries with a greater proportion of women as top decision-makers in legislatures have lower levels of income inequality.

* Peace agreements are 35% more likely to last at least 15 years if women leaders are engaged in its creation and execution.

* When women hold more executive leadership positions, their companies are more profitable: companies in the top-quartile for gender diversity on executive teams are 21% more likely to outperform the national average.

The way forward

The case for balancing the power equation in leadership has never been more clear: elevating women in decision-making benefits politics, businesses, and communities. But progress in women's leadership will not happen automatically. The below actions we can take together-across governments, corporations, academia, non-profits, and civil society-to balance power in leadership and decision-making:

* Commit to gender parity in leadership.

* Implement laws and regulations that guarantee a safe and open environment for women's participation and leadership.

* Establish policies and practices that encourage women's leadership and promote gender parity.

* Invest in and develop public services and programs that enable women to succeed as leaders.

* Enable and support women's organizations and movements.

* Change the narrative on women in leadership, and confront socio-cultural drivers of gender inequality.















