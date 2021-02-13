Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 February, 2021, 7:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Women in leadership

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Women\'s Own Desk

Women in leadership

Women in leadership

It's time for the world to recognize the benefits of women in leadership, and commit to placing even more women in positions of power.
The power of women leaders
Women are powerful agents of change, and the far-reaching benefits of diversity and gender parity in leadership and decision-making are increasingly recognized in all spheres. Still, women continue to be vastly under-represented in decision-making in politics, businesses, and communities.
The evidence
Women as leaders and decision-makers at all levels are critical to advancing gender justice and gender equality-and to furthering economic, social, and political progress for all.
* When women are meaningfully represented and engaged in leadership bodies-such as legislatures, courts, executive boards, community councils-laws, rulings, and decisions are more likely to be inclusive, representative, and take diverse views into account.
* Women's leadership within households, including decision-making over land and household income, improves access to education and healthcare for their families.
* Countries with a greater proportion of women as top decision-makers in legislatures have lower levels of income inequality.
* Peace agreements are 35% more likely to last at least 15 years if women leaders are engaged in its creation and execution.
* When women hold more executive leadership positions, their companies are more profitable: companies in the top-quartile for gender diversity on executive teams are 21% more likely to outperform the national average.
The way forward
The case for balancing the power equation in leadership has never been more clear: elevating women in decision-making benefits politics, businesses, and communities. But progress in women's leadership will not happen automatically. The below actions we can take together-across governments, corporations, academia, non-profits, and civil society-to balance power in leadership and decision-making:
* Commit to gender parity in leadership.
* Implement laws and regulations that guarantee a safe and open environment for women's participation and leadership.
* Establish policies and practices that encourage women's leadership and promote gender parity.
* Invest in and develop public services and programs that enable women to succeed as leaders.
* Enable and support women's organizations and movements.
* Change the narrative on women in leadership, and confront socio-cultural drivers of gender inequality.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Females are worst sufferers in leprosy
Best dried fruits, nuts for women over 25 years
Winning of ‘Water Change Maker Award’ by Mother’s Parliament of Bangladesh
Women in leadership
Alisha’s battle for women empowerment
Women show their talents in country’s IT sector
Some fruits that women of all ages must include in their diet
Rozina on way to ‘new dream’ with 13 entrepreneurs


Latest News
Action to be taken against Al Jazeera if HC directs govt: Hasan
USAID hands over new disaster shelter in Bandarban
Govt distorting Liberation War history to mislead new generation: Mosharraf
We need some big partnerships: Tamim Iqbal
Helper hacked to death inside bus parked in Khulna
13,28,436 registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines
Razzak, Nafees set to say a final goodbye
Persons behind Al Jazeera report being find out: Quader
Agriculturists Day Saturday
World Radio Day Saturday
Most Read News
ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies
Union parishad elections to begin in May: CEC
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested on arrival
Prioritizing inclusive education
Exclusive interview of the Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
Sikder Group MD secures bail hours after arrest
Country reports five COVID deaths in 24 hours
Stringent media law threatens democracy
Man hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft