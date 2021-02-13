

Alisha’s battle for women empowerment

She is in fact 'many in one. She was simultaneously an industrial merchandiser, film producer, and former actress. Alisha has gained a myriad of experiences from an early age. She joined the family group of businesses at the age of just 15, an age when it was the time to enjoy life to the fullest. But she took the limelight from that age.

Then she started her modeling career and also acted in a film. It, unfortunately, didn't work at that time but what experiences, she gained was invaluable.

"When I look back at my media life, I can recognize that it has been an amazing journey of couple years," Alisha Pradhan said.

"I do not find any ray of sadness, rage, or even regret in these years of journey, and I believe in the philosophy of living in the present moment which came from the Zen philosophy. And I have been strongly influenced by this philosophy of life. This is because I believe that life only exists in the present moment, nowhere else at all. Considering the fact that we all are part of a bigger picture, I started my modeling career, and the motivation came from my mother."

In her own words, "After a couple of years, during the phase of adulthood I got the modeling opportunity from Euro cola and I had started to enjoy the limelight, especially the fact that I got the chance to come in front of the camera. When my mother started getting cancer treatment in India, I had stayed with her and I got more inspiration from the big media showbiz world such as Dharma production and Yash Raj studio. Then I decided to do movies as I am obsessed with movies, also from my deep love for Bangladeshi culture and especially Bangabandhu. I wanted to do big movies and represent myself in Oscar, being a teenager and only a girl of seventeen and eighteen years old. But I did not how to maneuver because of invisible politics and low qualities. However, I think it was the wrong timing and when my movies were being released which were being produced through Carnival Motion Picture (our company and also three-sixty degree) it did not do well and the business did not do well."

This led her to quit the movie industry because her role was not just an actor but also a patron as she wanted to release good films but that did not happen. "Therefore, I had quit, sought my father's forgiveness, and told them I needed a new life. I went to the USA for a double diploma and came back to Bangladesh. For me, the only reason I left the media because it was not working and we did not have the right understanding. But I absolutely appreciate the experience, people, and the financial losses that I had gathered."

Upon returning from the USA after her IT diploma in 2017, Alisha joined Globe Pharma Group in the FMCG sector to gather corporate experiences while going outside of her family businesses for the 1st time. Her leadership quality, perseverance & communication skills have led her to work in numerous fields in different countries with ease and she plans to continue to contribute to her birthplace through her new endeavor in the IT field.

She is also the Director member of Global Chamber Bangladesh (which operates in more than 100 countries to build bridges for global corporates and entrepreneurs) and a member of Zonta, an international platform advocating for women's rights. A rebel by nature, Alisha has ventured into many different and contrasting fields - starting from business, media, and social work, deep down serving her truest calling as a patriot and female advocate. The desire to do something for her country prompted her to offer to join the Foundation while having a TV interview with the President of Bangladesh Heritage and Craft Foundation, Tootli Rahman, and later embraced the position as a Secretary in this Foundation. Bearing a philosophical pride for her own heritage and culture Alisha stands committed to working together with the dynamic team of the Foundation to promote, flourish and popularize local heritage.

Alisha is now also the Founder and CEO of Asia's 1st TV on Women's wellbeing HERNET TV. HerNet create contents, seminar, training, bring specialist, case study all through Tv programs to create major impacts to bring gender equality.

"Women are dominated in our society that's why HerNet Tv formed. HerNet, Asia's 1st TV on Women's Wellbeing, focuses on Women, Children, and Third Gender community factual entertainment and educational programs. It identifies with SDG goal 2030. HerNet Tv's vision discrimination free harmonized world for women," she said.

A rebel by nature, Alisha has ventured into many different and contrasting fields - starting from business, media, and social work, deep down serving her truest calling as a patriot & female advocate. The desire to do something for her country again prompts her to join the Foundation Bangladesh Heritage and Craft Foundation and embraced the position as a Secretary in this Foundation. Bearing a philosophical pride for own country and Global culture Alisha stands committed to working together to bring gender equality and 11 other SDG goal through HerNet TV and Foundation both formed 2018 but launched 2019.

After working in so many fields and trying her best to contribute to the country's economic development, she got the point that it is imperative to explore the potential of women from the grassroots level. And that's the message she wants to share with everyone.

"I am not sure if I am qualified enough to send a message to the fellow women of Bangladesh, my sovereign country Bangladesh. But one thing I know there are thousands and millions of girls out there who are more qualified, more vibrant than me," a down to the earth lady Alisha Pradhan said.

"We need to reach out to them and emphasize to explore their full potential and this will surely lead to the economic development of the country."



















