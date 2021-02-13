

Spicy Tandoori Prawn



Ingredients:

6 - 8 pieces of medium size Prawns

2 tsp yogurt

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

1/2 tsp red chilli paste

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp lemon juice

1/4 tsp carom seeds

1/4 tsp chat masala ( optional)

1 tsp cooking oil

1/3 tsp clarified butter

Salt as per taste



Method:

1. First we need to peel and deveined the prawns. You can buy a ready to use prawns for the recipe.

2. Making the tandoori prawns

3. Using Oven: - if you use wooden sticks then soaked them in water for at least 30 minutes.

4. Preheat the Oven at 240°C for at least 15 minutes and line a baking tray with aluminum foil and place a rack over it.

5. Bring the marinated prawns and start to thread the prawns one by one in the shewer. Keep a minimum gap between them while threading.

6. Place the tray inside the oven and grill them for 10 minutes.

7. After 7 minutes remove the tray and brush some butter over the prawns and place the shewer over the rack and cook for last 3 minutes or till crisp golden.

8. Serve them hot sprinkling some chat masala over them with green mint chutney or sauce.

9. Below you can read how to cook the prawns using a charcoal tandoor and overor pan.









Ingredients

1/4 cup watermelon chunks cut into 1/2" pieces

1/4 cup pineapple chunks cut into 1/2" pieces

1/4 cup fresh blueberries

1/4 cantaloupe chunks cut into 1/2" pieces

1/4 cup cherries pitted and halved

1/4 cup halved or quartered strawberries, hulled

1 shot gin

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/2 tsp fresh mint sliced thinly, plus additional whole leaves for garnish (optional)





Method

1. Place all the ingredients in a bowl (except for garnish) and gently mix.

2. Spoon the fruit and liquid into 2 serving vessels of your choice.

3. Garnish with fresh mint leaves if desired.

4. Chill until ready to serve.

