Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 February, 2021, 7:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Mehedy Hasan

Recipe

Recipe

Mehedy Hasan is a Bangladeshi chef, and food analyst. He has vast experience as a multi cuisine Chef abroad. Now he is working for Walton Group as a Deputy Assistant Director (Hospitality Management). He is also a Food & Beverage Trainer at the National youth and Technical training center.



Spicy Tandoori Prawn

Ingredients:
6 - 8 pieces of medium size Prawns
2 tsp yogurt
1 tsp ginger garlic paste
1/2 tsp red chilli paste
1/2 tsp red chilli powder
1/2 tsp cumin powder
1/4 tsp turmeric powder
1 tsp lemon juice
Recipe

Recipe

1/4 tsp garam masala
1/4 tsp carom seeds
1/4 tsp chat masala ( optional)
1 tsp cooking oil
1/3 tsp clarified butter
Salt as per taste

Method:
1. First we need to peel and deveined the prawns. You can buy a ready to use prawns for the recipe.
2. Making the tandoori prawns
3. Using Oven: - if you use wooden sticks then soaked them in water for at least 30 minutes.
4. Preheat the Oven at 240°C for at least 15 minutes and line a baking tray with aluminum foil and place a rack over it.
5. Bring the marinated prawns and start to thread the prawns one by one in the shewer. Keep a minimum gap between them while threading.
6. Place the tray inside the oven and grill them for 10 minutes.
7. After 7 minutes remove the tray and brush some butter over the prawns and place the shewer over the rack and cook for last 3 minutes or till crisp golden.
8. Serve them hot sprinkling some chat masala over them with green mint chutney or sauce.
9. Below you can read how to cook the prawns using a charcoal tandoor and overor pan.




Recipe

Recipe

Fruit Cocktail

Ingredients
1/4 cup watermelon chunks cut into 1/2" pieces
1/4 cup pineapple chunks cut into 1/2" pieces
1/4 cup fresh blueberries
1/4 cantaloupe chunks cut into 1/2" pieces
1/4 cup cherries pitted and halved
1/4 cup halved or quartered strawberries, hulled
1 shot gin
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
1/2 tsp fresh mint sliced thinly, plus additional whole leaves for garnish (optional)


Method
1. Place all the ingredients in a bowl (except for garnish) and gently mix.
2. Spoon the fruit and liquid into 2 serving vessels of your choice.
3. Garnish with fresh mint leaves if desired.
4. Chill until ready to serve.
(Notes: Special Note - To make this recipe without the alcohol, swap out ginger-ale or cream soda for the gin.)



Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Bangladesh wins the Intâ€™l Young Chef Olympiad
Cupidâ€™s fest at The Westin Dhaka
Good food habit in winter
Valentineâ€™s Day amid Covid-19 Pandemic
A scholarship can do wonders for your study abroad
Celebrate your Valentineâ€™s Day in safe place
Embrace â€˜Bashantaâ€™ in festive way


Latest News
Action to be taken against Al Jazeera if HC directs govt: Hasan
USAID hands over new disaster shelter in Bandarban
Govt distorting Liberation War history to mislead new generation: Mosharraf
We need some big partnerships: Tamim Iqbal
Helper hacked to death inside bus parked in Khulna
13,28,436 registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines
Razzak, Nafees set to say a final goodbye
Persons behind Al Jazeera report being find out: Quader
Agriculturists Day Saturday
World Radio Day Saturday
Most Read News
ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies
Union parishad elections to begin in May: CEC
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested on arrival
Prioritizing inclusive education
Exclusive interview of the Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
Sikder Group MD secures bail hours after arrest
Country reports five COVID deaths in 24 hours
Stringent media law threatens democracy
Man hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft