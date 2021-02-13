

Bangladesh wins the Int’l Young Chef Olympiad

For the celebration of the multicultural diversity of food from across the world the 7th International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO)-2021 was held on January 31. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the event was held virtually and witness the participation of student chefs from 50 countries including Bangladesh, India, Spain, Canada, Switzerland, Italy, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, Turkey, UAE, Sweden, among others. This year's theme was 'Forward Together'.Reeyana Rahman, a student of Diploma in Culinary course under the National Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (NHTTI) has won the 'Ambassador' award at the programme. She was mentored by Jahida Begum, a trainer from the same institute.In the Ambassador Awards category participants had to write about themselves, their ambitions about becoming a chef and how they wish to further develop themselves. As a part of the competition Reeyana Rahman also had to prepare 3 Bangladeshi dishes in front of cameras at the designated kitchen studio.