Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 13 February, 2021, 7:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Bangladesh wins the Int’l Young Chef Olympiad

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Life & Style Desk

Bangladesh wins the Int’l Young Chef Olympiad

Bangladesh wins the Int’l Young Chef Olympiad

For the celebration of the multicultural diversity of food from across the world the 7th International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO)-2021 was held on January 31. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the event was held virtually and witness the participation of student chefs from 50 countries including  Bangladesh, India, Spain, Canada, Switzerland, Italy, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, Turkey, UAE, Sweden, among others. This year's theme was 'Forward Together'.
Reeyana Rahman, a student of Diploma in Culinary course under the National Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (NHTTI) has won the 'Ambassador' award at the programme. She was mentored by Jahida Begum, a trainer from the same institute.
In the Ambassador Awards category participants had to write about themselves, their ambitions about becoming a chef and how they wish to further develop themselves. As a part of the competition Reeyana Rahman also had  to prepare 3 Bangladeshi dishes in front of cameras at the designated kitchen studio.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Bangladesh wins the Int’l Young Chef Olympiad
Cupid’s fest at The Westin Dhaka
Good food habit in winter
Valentine’s Day amid Covid-19 Pandemic
A scholarship can do wonders for your study abroad
Celebrate your Valentine’s Day in safe place
Embrace ‘Bashanta’ in festive way


Latest News
Action to be taken against Al Jazeera if HC directs govt: Hasan
USAID hands over new disaster shelter in Bandarban
Govt distorting Liberation War history to mislead new generation: Mosharraf
We need some big partnerships: Tamim Iqbal
Helper hacked to death inside bus parked in Khulna
13,28,436 registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines
Razzak, Nafees set to say a final goodbye
Persons behind Al Jazeera report being find out: Quader
Agriculturists Day Saturday
World Radio Day Saturday
Most Read News
ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies
Union parishad elections to begin in May: CEC
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested on arrival
Prioritizing inclusive education
Exclusive interview of the Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
Sikder Group MD secures bail hours after arrest
Country reports five COVID deaths in 24 hours
Stringent media law threatens democracy
Man hacked dead in Khulna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft