

Cupid's fest at The Westin Dhaka

















Love knows no bounds and so does our celebrations at The Westin Dhaka. Valentine's Day is right around the corner and cupid is back at the 5 Star property to make the day very special for the love birds. On Valentine's Day, the premium property will be hosting an exquisite Valentine's Day lunch & dinner at all its signature restaurants. Seasonal Tastes will be offering a special Valentine's Day buffet lunch and dinner spread with sumptuous dishes such as seafood paella, sous vide duck, pink salt rib-eye steak, grilled mud crab, roasted leg of lamb, assorted kebabs and many other tantalizing dishes. Those with a sweet tooth can enjoy red velvet cake, cheese cake, eclairs, assorted French pastries and many other delightful desserts. Couples who want to spend some quality time can enjoy the Buffet BBQ Dinner by the pool at Splash.