Saturday, 13 February, 2021, 7:06 AM
Home Life & Style

Good food habit in winter

Published : Saturday, 13 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Mousumi Rhaman

During the winter season, we get fever and cold frequently. To get protection from the problem we should take some precautions. Not only our habits are important, but there are also some foods that can help us to prevent the flu and different seasonal diseases. They grow stronger and infectious over time and become more and more automatic. Therefore, make sure you have the right sort of food habit. Habits are so powerful because they create neurological cravings. Certain behaviors are rewarded by the release of "pleasure chemicals" in the brain.
Cold and flu viruses easily spread from person to person. It's better to keep your immune system strong and stay healthy than to try to recover from the situation once you have fallen ill. Take care of your immune system by eating fresh fruits and vegetables every day and getting plenty of rest each night. A balanced diet is a crucial part of taking care of your health as it provides a variety of nutrients that help to keep you healthy.
Mushrooms are good for your immune system. The familiar button mushroom is a good way to get vitamin D, which you also need. Mushrooms are most delicious when cooked.
Eating garlic regularly is one of the best things you can do during cold and flu season. Allicin, a natural chemical in garlic, fights bacteria and possibly viruses too. We should remember, cold and the flu are caused by viruses, not bacteria.
Citrus tangy fruits can be a great way to get vitamin C. It's a key antioxidant that also supports your immune system. In addition to oranges, grapefruits, and other citrus fruit, you can get vitamin C from peppers, kiwi, and strawberries.
Herbs and spices not only take your food tasty, but they also have been shown to kill germs. Try curry, which is a mix of spices like hot peppers, turmeric garlic, and ginger that curb inflammation. Rosemary, oregano, and thyme are other herbs that give you antioxidants
Chicken soup helps you through a cold. It helps fight inflammation. Warm liquids, including chicken soup, can soothe your sore throat and help relieve congestion
Astragalus is one kind of root, is used in traditional medicine to stimulate the immune system. Astragalus can help your body fight if colds although it is often added to soups, it is available as a supplement. Before you take any supplement, check with your doctor.
Pre-biotics are carbs that your body cannot digest. They are food for probiotics, so they are good options to include in your diet. Oats and barley have one called beta-glucan. Onions, bananas, and asparagus have another called inulin.
Probiotics are "good" bacteria that help to keep your heart healthy. That, in turn, is good for your overall immunity. You can find them in fermented food, such as sauerkraut, kefir, and some yogurts. People who exercise on a regular basis are less likely to catch a cold. Exercise strengthens the immune system and cuts your risk of catching a cold by nearly 50%. You do not need to go to a gym to exercise. Walking is often underrated, and this easy form of exercise can go a long way in keeping you healthy and able to fight off the common cold.


