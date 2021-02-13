Valentine’s Day amid Covid-19 Pandemic



With the Valentine's Day just around the corner, preparation to celebrate the day in style around the world is going on amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic may leave everything stranded but the life is going on. So there is no shortage of elation, joy and festivity but for all things, everyone should maintain standard health protocol.Whether you're a couple who met during the pandemic, you've been together for years or even if you're spending the holiday alone, here's how you can make Valentine's Day special while staying safe.Plan a romantic dinner for twoSpend some quality time together in the kitchen, cooking your favorite foods together. To keep it pandemic friendly, order your groceries ahead of time and don't forget those red roses.One way to mix it up is by taking turns cooking the courses. If one of you chooses the main course, the other can choose the appetizer or dessert. That way, all of your signature dishes are represented.Not a cook? There's no shame in your take-out game! (And bonus: No dirty dishes in the sink to put a damper on the romance.) Pick your favorite fancy restaurant or hotels and order your favorite meals. If you're in a long distance relationship, you can order for each other and surprise your partner with their meal. In our country we have many more five star hotels like -Radisson Blu, Westin Dhaka , Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, InterContinental Dhaka, Le meridian Dhaka, Dhaka Regency etc and they are giving special offer to celebrate your valentine day special way. Just remember to show your delivery person some love with a generous tip!Wear new dressOur countries leading fashion houses bring new collection for the occasion on Valentine day.Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve, said, "Covid-19 taught us a lot. Interest for decent colors along with always our favorite bright has grown as the utility of clothing and the suitability of wearing it on valentine occasion. They have exclusive collection for the special day celebration. Another houses like Rang Bangladesh, Anjans, Kay Karft , Bishwo Rang , Bibiana and many more online shop has many collections to celebrate that day for make this day special.Write a love letter to each otherLight some candles, turn on some music, grab a pen and paper and write a love letter to your partner. If you're trying to be extra sweet, you can read them aloud to each other once you're finished.Take your date outdoorsWhether you're a couple that loves to picnic in the park or find the most romantic view on a hike, find an outdoor activity that you both love and make the day special by spending it outdoors.Treat yourself to a self-care dayValentine's Day is a holiday that celebrates love, so why not show yourself some love by trying out that sheet mask you've been dying to put on, running a bubble bath, ordering out and taking some time for yourself.Splurge on the expensive or luxurious item you've been really wantingYou don't need a partner to buy you that piece of jewelry you've been eyeing! Buy it for yourself, have it gift wrapped, and open it on Valentine's Day as a gift to yourself. Then show it off to everyone you know on your next Zoom call.Do a fun craft while you watch some romantic comediesYou can make Valentines for your friends, take an art class online, or do a puzzle while watching your favorite movies. Romantic comedies not your thing? We won't judge if you want to counter-program all of the ooey-gooey, lovey-dovey-ness of the holiday with horror films. You do you!Unplug and take some time for yourselfValentine's Day can be one of those days where you end up scrolling Instagram for hours, watching your friends with their significant others. And don't get us started on the sheer number of engagements that will be on our feeds.Unplugging for the day and turning your phone on silent (lest you get 100 "Did you see so-and-so is engaged?!" texts from your well-meaning pals) might be the kindest gift you can give yourself.Fancy dinner for one is the best because you don't have to worry about anyone else's preferences. Buy your favorite wine and make a meal for yourself that takes some time and effort, and then enjoy it knowing you did all the work.Most importantly, remember that it's just another dayWhether you're alone or celebrating with your partner in a way that you hadn't imagined, just remember that Valentine's Day is just another day to show the people around you that you love them and to show yourself some love. The less pressure you put on it, the less stressful it will be ... and once it's over, you've got one thing to look forward to: all of that discount Valentine's chocolate to buy.