Union parishad elections to begin in May: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Thursday said that the commission is planning to start union parishad elections in a large scale across the country in mid May.





He stated this while addressing a function of newly elected committee of Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy, an

organization of journalists working on EC beat, and farewell ofm outgoing committee and reception of new members at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka.





The CEC said another phase polls to rest of the municipalities are likely to be held on April 7 along with some union parishads.





The commission will take decision about holding the elections to how many municipalities and UPs at its next meeting on February 17, he said.





Nurul Huda said elections will not be held during Ramadan and it is not possible to hold polls in March as it will take a month to prepare and finalize the list of voters.





There are about 4,500 UPs in the country. The last UP polls were held five years back in 2016 in six phases and party symbols were used in the polls.





The UP polls will be held in party symbol this time too, the CEC said.





He said the commission has all-out preparation to hold the fourth phase municipality polls on February 14.





Nurul Huda hoped that the next phase polls will be held in a peaceful and proper manner without any violence.





Election Commissioners Mahbub Talukdar, Md. Rafiqul Islam, Kabita Khanam and Brigadier General Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury (retd.) and EC Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker were present on the occasion, among others.



