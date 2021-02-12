Suspension of taking unskilled people from BD to continue

The Maldives will continue its suspension of recruiting new unskilled human resources from Bangladesh until regularization of existing undocumented expatriates is not done.

However, the Maldives will continue to welcome skilled workforce from Bangladesh as before, Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said.

A Foreign Ministry release quoted the minister on Thursday through publishing the Joint Communiqué of Bangladesh and Maldives Foreign Minister level meeting in Dhaka.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives Abdulla Shahid made an official visit to Bangladesh on 8-11 February at the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. A. K Abdul Momen.

The two Foreign Ministers held a bilateral meeting on 09 February 2021 in a warm and friendly atmosphere, reflective of the renewed dynamism and historically close relationship between the two countries.

They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and agreed to extend cooperation to a number of novel areas, with increased focus on exploring commerce and trade. The Maldives Foreign Minister stated that a moratorium on recruitment of new unskilled human resources is expected to remain in place until the regularization of existing undocumented expatriates was completed.

He also clarified that Maldives would continue to welcome skilled workforce from Bangladesh as before, the Joint Communique said.

Bangladesh has appreciated the regularization programme launched by the Ministry of Economic Development of Maldives in 2019 to legalize undocumented workers and requested the government of Maldives to regularize the remaining undocumented Bangladeshi expatriates at an accelerated pace, it added.

Around 80,000 Bangladeshi expatriate workers are currently working there, mostly undocumented.

Bangladeshi workers through agencies nominated by the government of Bangladesh and endorsed by the Bangladesh High Commission in Malé just to ensure that the expatriates do not fall victim to unscrupulous brokers at the either end," Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr. AK M Momen urged during the meeting, the release said.

The Maldives side took positive note of the suggestion, it added.

"In order to conduct the programme more efficiently, Foreign Minister Shahid proposed to sign a MoU to resolve the challenges of migrant workers between the two countries, on which the Bangladesh side agreed to hold internal stakeholder consultations," it reads.

Minister Shahid explained that the goal of regularization programme is to legalize and provide job opportunities for those who wish to stay on in Maldives and assist those who wish to return home voluntarily.

He further emphasized that undocumented workers are vulnerable to violation of their rights and it is a humanitarian issue.

"Thanking the government of Bangladesh for all cooperation, he requested facilitation for repatriation of Bangladeshi workers who wish to return to Bangladesh voluntarily," it said.

Following the bilateral meeting, the Bangladesh Foreign Minister hosted a luncheon in honour of the visiting Foreign Minister of Maldives.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed the forthcoming visit of the Hon'ble President of Maldives H. E. Mr. Ibrahim Solih to Dhaka in March 2021 to join the celebrations of the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh.

The Foreign Minister of Bangladesh stated that President Solih's presence in the Mujib Year celebrations would be an important testament to the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen reiterated that Bangladesh attaches high importance to its relationship with Maldives, which he termed as a fraternity of common faith and shared values marked with trust, mutual respect and understanding.

Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid conveyed his government's appreciation for the continued support and cooperation from the government of Bangladesh, in multiple areas.

The Foreign Minister of Maldives visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and paid courtesy calls on the Hon'ble President of Bangladesh and the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh on 10 February 2021.

Both sides agreed to establish the Joint Commission for Comprehensive Cooperation led by the two Foreign Ministers and the annual Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) through signing relevant MoUs during President Solih's upcoming visit to Bangladesh in March 2021.

Foreign Minister Shahid noted that the Bangladeshi expatriates were making substantial contributions to the economy of the Maldives.

He thanked the government of Bangladesh for the support provided to the Maldives during the pandemic, including for the deployment of a medical team from Bangladesh to help Maldives in its efforts to combat Covid-19.

Foreign Minister Shahid expressed his government's appreciation for the continued support extended by Bangladesh towards the development of human resources in the Maldives over the years in a variety of fields, including training and scholarships.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen deeply appreciated President Solih's declaration that all expatriates in the Maldives would be vaccinated free of cost.

In response to the Maldives' request to send a team of expert nurses from Bangladesh to assist the vaccination efforts in Maldives, he indicated that the request would be met soon.

Foreign Minister Shahid advocated for enhanced bilateral cooperation in the healthcare industry and requested more opportunities for the Maldivian students in higher study of medicine and dentistry in Bangladesh.

He also requested to consider recruitment of Bangladeshi doctors and nurses to mitigate the shortage of medical professionals and sought support in the import of pharmaceutical items from Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister Dr. Momen assured him of support in this regard.