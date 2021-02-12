5 pieces of youth’s body found in Tikatuli house

Police on Thursday recovered five pieces of a youth's body from a house in city's Tikatuli area. The deceased was identified as Sajeeb Hasan. Police detained a woman, aged around 50, in this connection.

Iftekhairul Islam, Deputy Commissioner of DMP's Wari Division, said the body parts were recovered from the bathroom of a house at KM Das Lane around 2:00pm. A knife used in the murder was also recovered from the spot. Initially, it seems the murder was committed over extra-marital affairs, he said.

Sajeeb had an affair with the woman. Recently, he had demanded a huge amount of money and threatened the woman to inform her husband about their relationship if the money was not paid.

Angered by Sajeeb's demand, the woman called him to her house and stabbed him to death and later, cut the body into pieces. The body parts were sent to Mitford Hospital morgue for autopsy.







