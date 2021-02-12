

Sagar-Runi murder probe steps into 10th year

With the latest prayer for a time extension, separate investigators have pleaded for time from the court 78 times to complete their investigation in the past nine years.

Since the gruesome killing of journalist couple Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi, motives behind the sensational double murder remain shrouded in mystery as there has been no visible progress in the probe over the years.

Family members and the journalist community are frustrated as Rapid Action Battalion failed to submit the charge sheet in the sensational double murder case of journalist couple Sagar and Runi.

Investigators failed to recover two laptops of Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi who were killed in their bedroom on February 11 in 2012 in the capital.

RAB investigators repeatedly said the 'investigation was on' and it 'would take appropriate legal steps' though the investigators sought time on dates one after another and the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate

court have so far deferred dates of submitting the probe report in the case 78 times.

The victims' family members termed the ongoing investigation an eyewash while journalist leaders termed it a continuation of the country's culture of impunity

Megh, their only son, was five-years-old when his parents were killed at home. He is now 14, but investigators could not make headway in the case till now.

Families and colleagues of the murdered journalist couple now doubt whether they will ever be able to get justice for their loved ones.

They expressed disappointment over the lack of progress by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), assigned to probe the case, and its repeated time prayers for submitting the probe report to the court.

In the last scheduled date for submitting the probe report in the case on February 3, the investigation officer of RAB again sought time from the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate's Court that set March 11 for submitting the report.

Mursalin Nomani, president of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), which has led the movement demanding justice for Sagar-Runi, said, "We are not satisfied as RAB is yet to make any visible headway in the case over the years in finding out the motive of the case or the culprits who committed the crime."

Runi's brother Nowsher Alam Roman filed a murder case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station. Within a couple of days Detective Branch (DB) of police took charge of the investigation.







