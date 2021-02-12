Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 February, 2021, 3:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409       ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies      
Home Front Page

Sagar-Runi murder probe steps into 10th year

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Sagar-Runi murder probe steps into 10th year

Sagar-Runi murder probe steps into 10th year

Rapid Action Battalion prayer for a time extension is the only news of the progress made in the investigation of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi murder case although nine years have passed.
With the latest prayer for a time extension, separate investigators have pleaded for time from the court 78 times to complete their investigation in the past nine years.
Since the gruesome killing of journalist couple Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi, motives behind the sensational double murder remain shrouded in mystery as there has been no visible progress in the probe over the years.
Family members and the journalist community are frustrated as Rapid Action Battalion failed to submit the charge sheet in the sensational double murder case of journalist couple Sagar and Runi.
Investigators failed to recover two laptops of Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi who were killed in their bedroom on February 11 in 2012 in the capital.
RAB investigators repeatedly said the 'investigation was on' and it 'would take appropriate legal steps' though the investigators sought time on dates one after another and the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate
court have so far deferred dates of submitting the probe report in the case 78 times.  
The victims' family members termed the ongoing investigation an eyewash while journalist leaders termed it a continuation of the country's culture of impunity
Megh, their only son, was five-years-old when his parents were killed at home. He is now 14, but investigators could not make headway in the case till now.
Families and colleagues of the murdered journalist couple now doubt whether they will ever be able to get justice for their loved ones.
They expressed disappointment over the lack of progress by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), assigned to probe the case, and its repeated time prayers for submitting the probe report to the court.
In the last scheduled date for submitting the probe report in the case on February 3, the investigation officer of RAB again sought time from the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate's Court that set March 11 for submitting the report.
Mursalin Nomani, president of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), which has led the movement demanding justice for Sagar-Runi, said, "We are not satisfied as RAB is yet to make any visible headway in the case over the years in finding out the motive of the case or the culprits who committed the crime."
Runi's brother Nowsher Alam Roman filed a murder case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station. Within a couple of days Detective Branch (DB) of police took charge of the investigation.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suspension of taking unskilled people from BD to continue
6 Bangladeshis die in Saudi factory fire
UK Covid variant likely ‘to sweep world’, top scientist warns
Biden imposes  sanctions on Myanmar coup leaders
A florist collecting roses from a field at Savar on Thursday
5 pieces of youth’s body found in Tikatuli house
coronavirus update bangladesh
Sagar-Runi murder probe steps into 10th year


Latest News
23,000 prisoners remitted sentences in Myanmar
BD, China discuss Covid vaccine assistance: Envoy
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
India and China to pull back from disputed border
Five held with Yaba, hemp in Sirajganj
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested upon arrival
Protesters defy Myanmar junta after US imposes sanctions
Markets, oil drop in Asia but bitcoin targets $50,000
The Indian government's war with Twitter
Joshua hits fifty as hosts struggle to take wickets
Most Read News
Upending of a democratic idol
6 Bangladesh nationals burnt alive in Saudi Arabia fire
Gazipur chemical factory catches fire; 25 injured
Bangladesh to field first
Police source stabbed dead in Dhaka's Jurain
Neha sent to jail over death of ULAB student
3 war criminals awarded life term, 5 jailed for 20yrs
Sugarcane, sugar mill and price of sugar
Observer Rangpur correspondent threatened for report on graft
On spot registration for Corona vaccine suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft