C-19 infection rate falls to 2.65pc

The country witnessed nine more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Thursday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 8,248, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 418 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country at 539,571.

Besides, 681 patients were declared free of

Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 485,971 with a 90.07 per cent recovery rate.

Meanwhile, 15,776 samples were tested in 210 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,808,017 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 2.65 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 14.17 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.53 per cent.

Among the latest day's victims, five were men and four were women. All of them died in different hospitals across the country. Moreover, four of them were in Dhaka, two each in Chattogram and Khulna and one in Barishal division.

The country's first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

Among the total 8,248 fatalities, 4,599 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,514 in Chattogram, 470 in Rajshahi, 556 in Khulna, 249 in Barishal, 308 in Sylhet, 359 in Rangpur and 193 in Mymensingh division.

However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.

Some 2,367,122 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 107,937,567 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.





