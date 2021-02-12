3 sentenced to imprisonment unto death, 5 to 20 yrs in jail

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Thursday sentenced three people to imprisonment unto death and five others to 20 years in prison for committing crimes against humanity at Gafargaon upazila in Mymensingh during the Liberation War in 1971.

The tribunal also acquitted another accused who was the first person to be exonerated in the 42 cases it has tried.

The three-member tribunal led by its Chairman Justice M Shahinur Islam delivered the verdict.

The other two judges were Justice Amir Hossain and Justice Abu Ahmed Jamadar.

Those who were jailed unto death are Mohammad Shamsuzzaman alias Abul Kalam, AFM Foyjullah and Abdur Razzak Mandal with Foyjullah and Razzak being tried in absentia.

Twenty years' jail term were handed to Khalilur Rahman, Mohammad Abdullah, Mohammad Rois Uddin Azadi alias Akkel Ali, Alim Uddin Khan and Sirajul Islam Tota, with Alim Uddin being on the run.

The court acquitted Md Abdul Latif, 58, of war crime charges.

Prosecutors Shahidur Rahman and Rezia Sultana Chomon represented the prosecution while Abdus Shukur Khan and Abdus Sattar Palwan stood on behalf of the defense lawyer.

On February 9, the ICT set the date for announcing a verdict against nine accused.

The ICT kept CAV (Curia Advisari Vult) for delivering verdict the case on January 26 last year. The tribunal could not deliver its verdict due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

Among the 11 accused in the case, Mohammad Abdul Malek Akand alias Abul Member and Nurul Amin Shahjahan died when the trial was underway.

According to the prosecution, all the accused are from different villages of Gaforgaon upazila in Mymensingh district and became members of infamous Razakar Bahini and collaborated with the Pakistani occupation army during the Liberation War.

Of the eight convicts, Md Khalilur Rahman Mir, Md Shamsuzzaman Kalam, Md Abdullah, Md Rois Uddin, are now in jail while AFM Faizulla, Md Abdur Razzak, Sirajul Islam and Md Alim Uddin Khan faced the trial in absentia.

In 1971, Khalilur, Shamsuzzaman, Abdullah and Rois were involved in Jamaat politics, Faizulla was involved in Nezame Islami Party and Razzak and Alim were involved in politics of Muslim League.

Sirajul and acquitted Latif had no political identity in 1971 but they became members of the Razakar force, the prosecution alleged.

On March 4 in 2018, the tribunal framed charges against 11 people in Mymensingh with the murder of 4 people, detention of 9 people, robbery, arson, kidnapping, torture and extortion.

According to the case statement, they committed these crimes in Sadhua village of Niguari union of Pagla police station and Rouha village of Tangab union of Gafargaon upazila of Mymensingh district.

The investigation against the accused started on October 16 in 2014.









