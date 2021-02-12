

Army chief returns home today

He left for the US on January 29 at the invitation of his US counterpart. Besides meeting US army chief and senior generals of the army, Gen Aziz held several meetings with senior United Nations officials during his visit to the United States.

During the meetings, he reiterated Bangladesh's 'unwavering commitment' and 'continued support' for the UN peacekeeping operations, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the release said on Thursday.

Gen Aziz had a meeting with Atul Khare, the UN under-secretary general for Operational Support, on February 8. During the meeting, he thanked the UN for listing Bangladesh Biman as peacekeeping transport.

Khare thanked the government of Bangladesh over the successful role of Bangladesh Biman in the UN peacekeeping mission amid the Covid-19 pandemic and commended Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her leading role on human rights issues, including UN peacekeeping, climate change and women's empowerment.

Gen Aziz focused on increasing Bangladesh armed forces manpower in various UN missions, expediting the payment of compensation to peacekeepers who were injured or dead, clearing the unpaid reimbursement to the Bangladesh Army and the arrangements for vaccinating Bangladeshi peacekeepers, among other issues.

The activities of other Bangladeshi forces in the UN peace missions were also discussed, the ISPR said.

The army chief also had a meeting with UN Under-Secretary General Jean-Pierre Lacroix on February 9. Lacroix praised the professionalism, discipline, dedication and courage of the Bangladeshi peacekeepers engaged in UN peacekeeping operations.

He thanked the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for its enormous contribution to the peace operations. Bangladesh now ranks as the top troops and police contributing country in the world.

On the same day, Gen Aziz also met with Lt Gen Carlos Humberto Loitey, military adviser for UN Peacekeeping missions, to discuss various issues of mutual interest. He praised the efficiency and performance of the Bangladesh army personnel in the peacekeeping missions

The army chief of staff visited the Bangladesh Permanent Mission in the UN where Ambassador Rabab Fatima, the permanent representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, received him and briefed him about the different activities the Mission is focusing on to enhance the goodwill of the country.









