Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 February, 2021, 3:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409       ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies      
Home Front Page

No more on-spot registration for vaccination: Zahid

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent 

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said that on-spot registration for coronavirus vaccination has been stopped.
Zahid Maleque said, "Since online registration is going on successfully, the on-spot registration for vaccination will be stopped from today (Thursday). There is now no option for on-spot registration to avoid crowd and ensure a fair vaccine management. People who will register online will be vaccinated only."
The Health Minister came up with the remark as chief guest at the announcement ceremony of paperless activities in
four districts at Intercontinental Hotel in the capital on Thursday.
Field level activities of Natore, Noakhali, Laxmipur and Jhenaidah districts were declared paperless on the occasion.
State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Secretary of the Department of Health Education and Family Welfare, Ali Nur spoke as special guests.
Director General of the Directorate General of Health Prof Abul Bashar Khurshid Alam delivered the welcome address.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suspension of taking unskilled people from BD to continue
6 Bangladeshis die in Saudi factory fire
UK Covid variant likely ‘to sweep world’, top scientist warns
Biden imposes  sanctions on Myanmar coup leaders
A florist collecting roses from a field at Savar on Thursday
5 pieces of youth’s body found in Tikatuli house
coronavirus update bangladesh
Sagar-Runi murder probe steps into 10th year


Latest News
23,000 prisoners remitted sentences in Myanmar
BD, China discuss Covid vaccine assistance: Envoy
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
India and China to pull back from disputed border
Five held with Yaba, hemp in Sirajganj
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested upon arrival
Protesters defy Myanmar junta after US imposes sanctions
Markets, oil drop in Asia but bitcoin targets $50,000
The Indian government's war with Twitter
Joshua hits fifty as hosts struggle to take wickets
Most Read News
Upending of a democratic idol
6 Bangladesh nationals burnt alive in Saudi Arabia fire
Gazipur chemical factory catches fire; 25 injured
Bangladesh to field first
Police source stabbed dead in Dhaka's Jurain
Neha sent to jail over death of ULAB student
3 war criminals awarded life term, 5 jailed for 20yrs
Sugarcane, sugar mill and price of sugar
Observer Rangpur correspondent threatened for report on graft
On spot registration for Corona vaccine suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft