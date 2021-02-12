No more on-spot registration for vaccination: Zahid

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said that on-spot registration for coronavirus vaccination has been stopped.

Zahid Maleque said, "Since online registration is going on successfully, the on-spot registration for vaccination will be stopped from today (Thursday). There is now no option for on-spot registration to avoid crowd and ensure a fair vaccine management. People who will register online will be vaccinated only."

The Health Minister came up with the remark as chief guest at the announcement ceremony of paperless activities in

four districts at Intercontinental Hotel in the capital on Thursday.

Field level activities of Natore, Noakhali, Laxmipur and Jhenaidah districts were declared paperless on the occasion.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Secretary of the Department of Health Education and Family Welfare, Ali Nur spoke as special guests.

Director General of the Directorate General of Health Prof Abul Bashar Khurshid Alam delivered the welcome address.







