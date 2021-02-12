Video
Home Front Page

Encourage people to take vaccines

PM asks Ansar, VDP men

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving a crest and a picture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with his parents from DG of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Major General Mizanur Rahman Shameem at Ganabhaban on Thursday on the occasion of the 41st National Rally of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked members of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP to encourage rural people to receive the Covid-19 vaccine to eliminate the pandemic.
"I would like to ask you (Ansar and VDP personnel) to motivate rural people to get vaccinated so that all Bangladeshis are protected from the global coronavirus pandemic. Our efforts to this end will continue," she said while addressing the 41st National Rally of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP.
The Prime Minister joined the event at Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Academy in Shafipur of Gazipur virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.
Noting that the Covid-19 inoculation programme has already started in the country, Sheikh Hasina asked every member of the Ansar and VDP to encourage every person to get vaccinated in due time. "Many are even afraid of injection [getting the shot]," she added.
The Prime Minister went on saying, "We've taken measures so that people can get vaccinated in time alongside following the health protocol. We seek your (Ansar and VDP) cooperation in this regard."    Hasina said people can get registered to get Covid-19 vaccine, going to their nearby digital centres, and urged all to be sincere so that they along with their family members take the vaccine.
At the function, the Prime Minister received a salute from a spectacular parade of the Ansar and VDP members.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, on behalf of the Prime Minister, handed over eight types of special medals to 140 Ansar and VDP members for their bravery and praiseworthy services.
The medals are Bangladesh Ansar Medal, President's Ansar Medal, Bangladesh VDP Medal, President's VDP Medal, Bangladesh Ansar Services Medal, President's Ansar Services Medal, Bangladesh VDP Services Medal and President's VDP Services Medal.
Senior Secretary to Public Security Division Mostafa Kamal Uddin spoke at the function, while Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Major General Mizanur Rahman Shameem delivered the welcome speech.    -UNB


