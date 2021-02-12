Tk 1,000cr to build 50,000 more homes for the homeless, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said she has released Tk 1,000 crore to construct 50,000 more houses for the homeless and landless people.

"Marking Mujib Borsho, today, I released Tk 1,000 crore for constructing 50,000 more houses for the homeless and landless people," she said while speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, from her Gono Bhaban residence.

"We are constructing one lakh more homes for them," Hasina also said.

She asked the public representatives to identify the homeless and landless people in their localities as the government is committed to give them homes within the Mujib Borsho [extended till December 16 this year].

"Our target in the Mujib Borsho is that none will remain homeless and landless in Bangladesh," she said.

The prime minister also called upon the public representatives to make their all-out efforts in serving the people and building the nation.

She also asked all public representatives to take measures to motivate people of their localities about taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

Hasina asked the public representatives to make sure that the advancement of the country continues in future and to oversee the measures taken by her government for ensuring the overall socio-economic development of the country so that those could be completed in the quickest possible time. -BSS



