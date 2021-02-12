CMM orders transfer of Niloy murder case to Judge court

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Thursday ordered to transfer the blogger Niladri Chattopadhyay Niloy murder case to the Judge court.

Metropolitan Magistrate Diman Chandra Mondal passed the order, said GRO Ashraful Alam on Thursday evening.

The case is ready for trial and it will be sent to the Judge Court to start the trial.

On October 4, Detective Branch (DB) of police submitted charge sheet against 13 people including sacked army major Syed Ziaul Haque in the sensational murder case.

According to the case, unknown assailants brutally hacked Niloy, 27, to death at his East Gorhan rented flat in the capital on August 7 in

2015.

Niloy worked at an NGO called Research and Development Collective.

After the murder, the victim's wife, Asha Moni, lodged the murder case with Khilgaon Police Station accusing four unidentified individuals.