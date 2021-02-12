Pry teachers demand arrest of colleague's killers

RAJSHAHI, Feb 11: Teachers at a human-chain meeting vehemently condemned the killing of a primary school teacher and demanded immediate arrest of his killers besides exemplary punishment to them.

They mentioned that a gang of local miscreants armed with lethal weapons assaulted and tortured Sohel Rana, 35, brutally near his residence at Mahendra village in Puthiya Upazila of the district on January 29 last.

Rana, 35, an assistant teacher of Domadi Government Primary School under the same upazila, succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on the following day.

Rajshahi District Primary Education Family organized the human chain at in-front of Primary Teachers Training Institute in Rajshahi city on Thursday and put forward the demand.

Primary teachers' leaders Ayub Ali, Sabbir Rahman, Samaun Sarker, Sumon Kumar Tarafder and Jamilur Rahman, among others, addressed the meeting.