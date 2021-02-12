Video
Friday, 12 February, 2021, 3:26 PM
City News

Bangladesh Film Festival attracts many visitors

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

KOLKATA, Feb 11: The five-day 3rd Bangladesh Film Festival-2021 that ended here on Wednesday attracted a large number of visitors of the West Bengal of India.
The festival began on January 5 at Nandan Hall here with the screening of the film- "Hasina: A Daughter's Tale", a film produced by CRI trustees Radwan Mujib Siddiq and Nasrul Hamid, which was made on the life of Sheikh Hasina, the incumbent Prime Minister of Bangladesh and daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Bangladesh's Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud opened the festival as the chief guest while Science and Technology Minister of the West Bengal government Bratya Basu and India's External Affairs Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla joined the event as the guests of honour.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran and noted Film Director of India Gautam Ghosh attended the inaugural ceremony as special guests with Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata Towfiq Hasan in the chair.
Ministry of Information of Bangladesh with the support of Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata organized the festival, in which a total of 32 Bangladeshi feature films were screened.
The films, which were screened during the five-day festival included- 'Jalaler Golpo', 'Krishnopokkho', 'Oggatonama', 'Rajadhiraj Razzak', 'Under Construction', 'Debi , 'Podmo Patar Jol', 'Abar Boshonto', 'Maya: The Lost Mother', 'Na Dorai', 'Ankhi O Tar Bandhura', 'Fagun Haway', 'Iti Tomari Dhaka', 'Bhuban Majhi' and 'Pora Mon'.
Among the films 'Jalaler Golpo', 'Krishnopokkho', 'Oggatonama', 'Rajadhiraj Razzak', 'Ankhi O Tar Bandhura', 'Fagun Haway' and 'Iti Tomari Dhaka' were produced by country's popular production house Impress Telefilm.
Celebrated Bangladeshi film artistes Jaya Ahsan, Ferdous Ahmed, Riaz Ahmed, Dilara Hanif Purnima attended the function. However, India's eminent film artistes Srijit Mukherjee, Anirban Bhattacharja and Prosenjeet Chattapadhya, among others, were present at the inaugural function.    -BSS


