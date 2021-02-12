Nat’l moon sighting committee meets today

A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held on Friday to fix the date of Shab-e-Meraj after reviewing reports on appearance of new moon of the holy month of Rajab of Hijri 1442.

The meeting will be held at the meeting room of Islamic Foundation (IF) at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 6:30pm with State Minister for Religious Affairs and National Moon Sighting Committee President Md Faridul Haque Khan in the chair, said a press release here on Thursday. -BSS





