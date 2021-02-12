Cop killed in Ctg road crash

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 11: A policeman was killed in a road accident at Kumira Roil Gate in Sitakunda upazila on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mushfiqur Ahmed, 21, a constable of Chattogram District Police and son of Mamtajul Karim of Ghoshbagh in Kabirhat upazila of Noakhali district.

An unknown vehicle hit the motorbike of Mushfiqur at 6:00am while he was going to Chattogram from his village house, leaving him dead on the spot, said Sub-inspector Abul Hasnat of Baro Aulia Highway Police Station. On information, police recovered the body and sent it to local hospital morgue.

Three people including two policemen were killed in separate road crashes in Sitakunda last week.





