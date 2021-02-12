Video
Home City News

DU recommends expulsion of 7 students, suspension of 147 others

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
DU Correspondent

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Thursday recommend the expulsion of seven students who got admitted to the university through fraudulence from 2013-14 to 2016-17 academic sessions.
The authorities also recommended suspension of 147 students of the university and its affiliated colleges and institutions for different terms for their involvement in anti-disciplinary activities.
The Disciplinary Council of the university took the decision at a meeting chaired by University vice- chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman on Thursday evening, DU proctor AKM Golam Rabbani confirmed the matter.
The final decision will be taken in the next syndicate meeting, the Proctor said.
Besides, two students were served show cause notice over their involvement in digital fraudulence.
Meanwhile, the council also decided not to allow three teachers to evaluate answer scripts in the next three years as allegations were brought against them for giving inconsistent numbers in examination.
They are Prof ASM Atikur Rahman, Prof Golam Azam and Associate Professor Mainuddin Molla of Social Welfare and Research Institute.
Earlier on August 6, 2019, the DU authorities suspended 69 students for cheating in admission tests.
According to Dhaka University law, no expelled student has chance to challenge the decision of expulsion, but the suspended students can appeal against their suspension.


