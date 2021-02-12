Video
Friday, 12 February, 2021, 3:25 PM
Editorial

BB reserve heist: Authorities must ensure no further mishap

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021

None of us have forgotten the sensational heist from Bangladesh Bank reserve that happened in February 2016. The cyber heist was conducted by unknown criminals who used fraudulent orders on the Swift payments system to steal $81 million from the Bangladesh Central Bank account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

However, for five years the investigation has been continuing and recently, some high officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police have disclosed findings of the investigation of reserve heist.

The CID has identified the culprits who directly took part in the heist. These culprits are from six different countries--the Philippines, China, Sri Lanka and Japan, along with a Bangladeshi and an Indian national working at financial institutions.

The investigative team also said that the probe into the theft is at its final stage, and the lawsuit over recovery of the stolen money is still pending with a US court.

Indeed, we are pleased to hear the progress of the investigation, even though it took 5 years.  However, it is still at its initial stage since the charge sheet will be submitted after the US settlement. But, still there is a lot to be done.

It is absolutely crucial that the authorities do everything they can to catch the Bangladeshis involved in the biggest cyber heist in history. CID sources have said that six to seven officials of Bangladesh Bank will be named in the charge sheet. It is disheartening as well as embarrassing to know the involvement of our government officials in such a big-scale crime.

How can the country's financial institutions function properly and transparently if our central bank itself is vulnerable to easy electronic burglary? It is indeed a shame for us that Bangladesh Bank has been harbouring such unscrupulous high officials who are tarnishing the country's image as well as plundering state funds.

Moreover, the government must ensure the return of the stolen money as the amount is not at all small, especially for a developing country like Bangladesh. The government must ensure exemplary punishment for the high officials who not only failed to fulfil their responsibilities, but also allowed such a crime to be committed.

The authorities concerned must also implement systems of accountability to ensure that such crimes are not repeated further. Additionally, there is an urgent need to update the security of Bangladesh Bank to ensure that such breaches do not occur again.



