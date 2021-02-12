Discarding disinformation

Dear Sir

The latest turn of events from the Indian farmer protests has been disturbing to say the least. By all the means possible, the people anywhere in the world have the freedom of expression and all the rights constituted. The current tussle due to some controversial tweets on the farmer protests has been getting hotter with each passing day.



Just as in the USA, Twitter has been facing the pressure from the Indian government to stop the so-called disinformation, the latest being the "all-celebrities posts" on the social media.



My various observations and study point to the fact that the farmers from the Punjab region have been hard-working and innovative, contributing a lot to the farm produce. Hats off to them all!



If all those protesting farmers are really genuine and serious-minded about their needs, they should not allow the possible vested interests to take advantage of the situation. The worrying fact that all those external elements may create disturbance and unnecessary tension in the region.



As the final point, even though the technological advances have been the beautiful part of our world, it is all time to switch to more of the printed word for communication and study purposes all aimed at minimising the ripple effects of electronic communication.



P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai, India