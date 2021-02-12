Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 February, 2021, 3:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409       ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies      
Home Op-Ed

Farmer protests represent Modi’s greatest test as PM

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Michael Kugelman

For several months, thousands of Indian farmers - mainly from the northern states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh - have been protesting against new farm laws. While the protests have largely been peaceful, a mass rally in the heart of New Delhi on Jan. 26, the Republic Day holiday in India, turned violent when some farmers rammed tractors through police barricades and others converged on the capital's iconic Red Fort.

New Delhi's attempts to accommodate these farmers - including an offer to delay the implementation of the new farm laws by 18 months - have been unsuccessful. The government hasn't exactly helped its cause, though, given that senior officials have described some of the protesters in harsh terms.

In recent days, the protests have garnered extensive foreign media coverage after international celebrities - including the singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg - tweeted about the farmers.

After Thunberg shared a "toolkit" document on Twitter, outlining how people around the world could express solidarity with the farmers, police in New Delhi announced they were filing complaints against the document's creators. This came just a few days after officials charged several Indian journalists with sedition for how they had reported on the protests.

Unfortunately, the high-profile international reaction to the farmer protests, and New Delhi's seemingly disproportionate response to that reaction, have obscured the importance of the new farm laws, as well as of the broader agricultural reforms that the government hopes to usher in for a sputtering sector badly in need of a facelift.

Farmers have long benefited from being paid set prices by the government when they sell crops to government-regulated markets. The new laws, which were passed last September, deregulate agricultural markets and facilitate private buyers' ability to purchase directly from farmers. New Delhi argues the change will liberalize agricultural markets and help strengthen the economy, but farmers worry they will be exploited by corporate interests operating outside of government markets. They also fear they will become susceptible to contract farming and other undesirable arrangements.Debates over farm reform and the corporatization of agriculture have played out in many countries over the years, but the stakes are particularly high in India today. The country is rapidly urbanizing - the consulting group McKinsey estimates that the urban population will rise from 340 million in 2008 to 600 million by 2030 - but the majority of Indians still live in rural areas and agriculture remains a key sector. Yet it is struggling. About half the entire Indian workforce is employed in agriculture, but the share of agriculture in India's gross domestic product has declined in recent years. The figure is currently less than 20 percent.

Compounding India's agricultural woes is the fact that water, one of the sector's essential inputs, is managed inefficiently. According to UN Food and Agriculture Organization data, when it comes to water withdrawals by sector in India, 91 percent is used for irrigation and livestock. However, officials often provide subsidies for the most water-intensive crops and flood irrigation is prioritized over less wasteful drip irrigation. Climate change exacerbates the situation.

Consequently, many farmers across India are suffering. A full fifth live under the poverty line. Many struggle with debt, drought and, tragically, an epidemic of suicide.Against this backdrop, it is easy to understand why New Delhi believes reforms are needed to strengthen the agricultural economy. But it is also easy to see why farmers worry that these same reforms could deprive them of the set prices that provide them with a reassuring measure of predictability and that insulate them from the corporate agricultural investment they fear will worsen their already-precarious plight.

The protests don't imperil Modi's government; the prime minister remains popular, especially in the absence of a viable political opposition. But they do arguably represent the greatest test he has faced during his nearly seven years in power.

Farmers are an important political constituency in India and the protesters' resistance to compromise puts Modi in a tough spot. If he gives in and backs away from the laws, a promising step toward much-needed agricultural reform will be squandered. But if he stays the course and implements the laws, he could face a sustained protest campaign. There would be a risk that the protests - which to this point have largely been restricted to several states - would spread and become more of a nationwide movement.

The best outcome for New Delhi would be a negotiated settlement with protest leaders that yields a mutually agreeable middle-ground result. But, in the current charged environment, with both sides doubling down and digging in, this amounts to a tall order.
Michael Kugelman is deputy director
of the Asia Program and senior associate
for South Asia at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars
Source: Arabnews.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Discarding disinformation
Farmer protests represent Modi’s greatest test as PM
Exclusive interview of the Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh
Prioritizing inclusive education
Stringent media law threatens democracy
Abstain children from mobile addiction
Christopher Okemwa’s journey through the epic monologue
Polypharmacy and the elderly patient


Latest News
23,000 prisoners remitted sentences in Myanmar
BD, China discuss Covid vaccine assistance: Envoy
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
India and China to pull back from disputed border
Five held with Yaba, hemp in Sirajganj
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested upon arrival
Protesters defy Myanmar junta after US imposes sanctions
Markets, oil drop in Asia but bitcoin targets $50,000
The Indian government's war with Twitter
Joshua hits fifty as hosts struggle to take wickets
Most Read News
Upending of a democratic idol
6 Bangladesh nationals burnt alive in Saudi Arabia fire
Gazipur chemical factory catches fire; 25 injured
Bangladesh to field first
Police source stabbed dead in Dhaka's Jurain
Neha sent to jail over death of ULAB student
3 war criminals awarded life term, 5 jailed for 20yrs
Sugarcane, sugar mill and price of sugar
Observer Rangpur correspondent threatened for report on graft
On spot registration for Corona vaccine suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft