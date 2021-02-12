

Exclusive interview of the Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh

Sadat and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib ur Rahman visited each other's country. However, beyond formal ties the two countries camaraderie had begun even earlier with Egypt supporting us in our Liberation War. On that note - this year marks 50 years of a remarkable journey for the two countries sharing the same road built on trust and friendship. Egyptian Envoy to Bangladesh His Excellency Haytham Ghobashy reflects back and also looks forward to this shared journey - chipping in valuable insights of

Daily Observer: Egypt is one of the leading Arab Countries to recognize Bangladesh after our independence, reflecting back to history, how do you value that moment?



His Excellency Haytham Ghobashi: Egypt deeply values its historic relationship with Bangladesh, a brotherly country. Egypt supported the Liberation War in 1971, and later on provided the nascent Bangladesh Army with 44 military tanks, and Bangladesh supported Egypt in the October War in 1973 by sending Medical teams.



I must Add that this era witnessed two of the greatest leaders who shared the same destiny, The Late President Anwar Al-Sadat of Egypt & and The Late Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rahman, both made great achievements by realizing Independence, victory and maintaining dignity for Both nations and coincidently martyred by fanatic groups, while leaving behind a glorifying legacy. The two late leaders' friendship had been founded on trust, mutual respect and a common struggle for their people.



President Sadat visited Sheikh Mujib while visiting Dhaka in February 1974 and Sheikh Mujib visited Egypt on October of the same year, which reflects the special friendship that both great leaders had, so this year marks the 50th Anniversary of Egyptian- Bangladeshi deep rooted friendship.



H E Haytham Ghobashi : Bangladesh Diplomatic ties have stood the test of time, the diplomacy of both countries are much alike, where we both abide by being "good to all, malice to none" as the late Bangabandhu said in his UN speech 1974, and we share "Zero-Tolerance Policy to Terrorism".



We cooperate and coordinate successfully on both bilateral and Multi-lateral levels, as both countries share mutual support for Stances and Nominations.



In March 2018, we held the 1st round of bilateral consultations between our two countries presided on the level of assistant ministers, the second round should be held in the near future after the threat of the Corona Pandemic is eliminated and the vaccine is provided to all. The second round will carry forward the momentum that our relations is witnessing



Daily Observer: Would you please present us with a detailed Trade and Commercial Ties between Egypt & Bangladesh?



H E Haytham Ghobashi: Egyptian Bangladeshi Trade relations are very promising, and especially that Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in the world with a GDP reaching 8% in 2019. It is a remarkable progress that shows the prudence of Honourable Sheikh Hasina in ruling Bangladesh.



It is worth noting that Egypt & Bangladesh has a standing trade agreement signed since 1974 and an agreement on Economic & Technical cooperation signed in July 2018.



The trade exchange between our two countries has reached $ 155 million in the year 2019, as Egypt Exports to Bangladesh a net worth of $ 85 million of goods and imports around $65 million. However, our trade relations need to be boosted to match the great potentials of both countries.



There are various sectors of trade which needs to be jointly explored by us, two brotherly countries. The sectors are for instance - fruits and Vegetables, Cotton, Leather, Ceramics, Agriculture Fertilizers and Machineries, Construction Materials and Machineries.



As we are working on establishing an Egyptian-Bangladeshi Business Forum to be sector-based, meaning An Agro-trade committee, Construction Committee, Food Processing Committee, Leather Production Committee, Textile & RMG Committee, Etc.



There are a number of projects that Egypt can join Bangladesh in like Water dredging, Infra-structure such as bridges, dams and barrages, and Textile industry. And to give a boost to these trade relations, we need to focus on mutual investments and joint ventures. There are various fields where we can cooperate in, like for instance Water Dredging.



As a pioneer in the field, Egypt has commendable water dredging story to share, especially during the expansion of the Suez Canal and creating a new bifurcation - where 200 million meter cube were dredged and resulted in 72 km long new Suez Canal - 200 m wide and 24 m depth just in one year. Additionally, we have made significant development in water purification projects, generating hydroelectric power, dams' construction, and textile & Ready Made Garments.



I think Egyptian-Bangladeshi joint venture schemes can utilize the potentials that the geography bestowed to Egypt, so to expand their mutual business through Africa especially after the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA). In addition, Bangladesh can also benefit to the FTAs that Egypt enjoys with the US, Europe, Latin America, Arab Region.



Egypt has established its Suez Canal Economic Zone that offers privileges, incentives and service to foreign investors, and its strategic location allows it to have an outreach to all markets by land, sea, river or air besides as previously mentioned its access to other markets free of duty & Quota-free.



The Suez Canal Economic Zone is an innovative and self-sustaining industrial development corridor that transforms 461 square kilometres and six maritime ports strategically located along one of world's most prominent trading routes into an international commercial hub.



Through an innovative and integrated development strategy that is being implemented today, the SCZ-one connects 1.6 billion consumers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Gulf and Egypt's own growing market of 90million people.



There also exists the potential to establish Joint Projects in the field of textile & RMGs in the light of the expertise and the resources.



Egypt is globally renowned for its very fine cotton (Tall & Medium Staple Cotton), as we have textile cities Al-Menya City, Badr City & Luxor, whereas the Bangladeshi & Egyptian Labourers can work hand in hand in increasing the textile exports abroad. It is worth noting that Bangladeshi investors can also bring Bangladeshi workers along.



H E Haytham Ghobashi: We Cooperate and Coordinate successfully at all levels under the umbrella of the D8, especially through the D8 free trade area.



Egypt and Bangladesh are sharing the same point of view that the D8 must be a tool to bring Muslim nations together. It is a unique platform that enhances the Islamic Countries cooperation, and it should not be politicized by any means.



Daily Observer: As Bangladesh & Egypt are members of the Islamic Military Coalition (IMC), would you please shed light on our defence ties?



H E Haytham Ghobashi: Our Military ties are strong and historical, as the first military equipment owned by the Bangladeshi Army in the 1970s were Egyptian, as in the 1980s Egypt provided Fahd armoured personnel carriers and military tanks.



The defence ties between the Army and Navy of our both countries have been rewarding. In January last year Egypt hosted the Chief of Bangladeshi Navy, and this visit became stepping stone in the Military Cooperation between our two countries.



As Bangladeshi Officers go to Egypt for their external trainings, Egypt participates by yearly in the National Defence College of Bangladesh course.



Therefore, being members in such a coalition elaborate the net security provider theory; as we both face menaces by fanatic and radical groups, the two countries have favourable opportunities to exchange expertise in combating such groups and ideologies. Additionally, Military Diplomacy nowadays has become a strong pre-condition to boost ties between countries. Hence, there is a great opportunity of Military cooperation between our two countries, where Egypt can provide the Bangladeshi Army with Military Equipments & Requirements.



Daily Observer: On Ethical & Humanitarian grounds, Egypt has taken a clear and firm Stance on the Rohingya Crisis standing Beside Bangladesh. What is your opinion?



H E Haytham Ghobashi: Let me first commend the Bangladeshi government's efforts for bearing the burden of more than a million of the Rohingya Refugees within its territory, I believe that honourable Sheikh Hasina is a beacon of peace for providing a shelter for the helpless Rohingya community. I also believe that a collective international action should be taken to put an end to such crisis.



Bangladesh has the continuous support of Egypt, especially when it comes to the Rohingya Crisis. Egypt endorses all regional and International initiatives that would relieve the sufferings of Rohingyas.



I would like to refer that during the last virtual meeting held by the UNHCR on the Rohingya humanitarian situation, the Egyptian delegation has emphasized the Egyptian support to any proposed action or procedure that would stop the violations against the Rohingya community and would improve their humanitarian situation.



Additionally, I would like to refer in that regard to the humanitarian assistance offered previously by Al-Azhar Al- Sharif & Egyptian Agency of Partnership for development for the Rohingya refugees.



Daily Observer: Could you please Share an insight of the two countries' Cultural & Education ties and Understanding between People-to-People Contact?



H E Haytham Ghobashi: The Cultural and Educational Cooperation between Egypt and Bangladesh is established based on the cultural executive programme signed between our two countries. Bangladesh usually participates in different Cultural Events organized in Egypt and the latest in line was "Sama'a International Festival for Spiritual Music & Chanting".



Egypt annually presents 15 scholarships for Bangladeshi students in Egyptian Universities, ten scholarships by Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, in addition to 10 internships for the Bangladeshi Experts presented by the Egyptian International Centre for Agriculture.



I believe that we can also exchange Dramas between our two countries, as we share common culture, customs, traditions and societal view.



Daily Observer: Would you give us a short summary of your diplomatic Career?



H E Haytham Ghobashi: Before being honoured by serving as the Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh, I served in Libya, Hong Kong, and Thailand. As I was the deputy assistant minister for Iran, Afghanistan, Western & Central Asian Affairs, and also worked for the disarmament department.



Daily observer: What is your Diplomatic Goal in Bangladesh?



H E Haytham Ghobashi: Boosting Economic and Cultural cooperation between our two countries, as I believe that those are the key sectors that bring people closer. Both Egypt and Bangladesh are lands of opportunities and resources that need to be exploited for the benefits of both Brotherly Peoples.

