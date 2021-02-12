

Stringent media law threatens democracy



On the latest index of the Paris-based global media watchdog, all six countries of the region---Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka---went down the annual rankings finding themselves again in the bottom third of 180 countries worldwide. And among these six regional countries, Bangladesh continued to remain at the bottom.



Here is the irony. Since its independence back in 1947, Pakistan was mostly governed by military rulers with little or no freedom of expression and media. On the contrary, even though Bangladesh was also under military rule for about 12 years, it was administered by elected civilian government for most part of the last half a century. Yet, Pakistan ranked higher (with 145th place) than Bangladesh (with 151st) on the 2020 World Press Freedom Index.



Both countries, however, slipped down the annual rankings on the latest index---Bangladesh one while Pakistan three places. India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan too went down one or two places. Among five South Asian countries barring Nepal, credit goes to Afghanistan---still in war---for ranking highest with 122nd spot on the index. But the Himalayan country of Nepal, even after going down six places, is the top scorer among the six South Asian countries with 112th spot.



Now here comes the most critical question. What is it that keeps Bangladesh right at the bottom of press freedom in the entire South Asia? Reporters Without Borders hasn't been shy to say that "Bangladeshi journalists have been among the leading collateral victims of the tougher methods adopted by the ruling party." It alleged that ten journalists were "attacked and badly beaten by supporters of ruling party and its student wing" while they were covering municipal elections in Dhaka in early 2020.



"The government also has a custom-made judicial weapon for silencing troublesome journalists---the 2018 digital security law, under which 'negative propaganda' is punishable by up to 14 years in prison," the global media watchdog said adding: "As a result, self-censorship has reached unprecedented levels because editors are reluctant to risk imprisonment or their media outlet's closure. Radical Islamist militants meanwhile harass and even murder journalists and bloggers�"



But history will testify that apart from an action taken against multi-party democracy and press freedom in Bangladesh shortly after the independence, it was none other than Awami League, the current ruling party and its student wing Chhatra League that were in the forefront of all movements for press freedom, democracy, people's rights and ultimately independence and a separate nation for Bangladeshis right from 1962 through the Liberation War of 1971.



So, what prompted the government of Awami League, a party that so bravely fought for press freedom, freedom of speech and the rights of journalists both before and after independence, to adopt what all national and international media rights groups called a "draconian Digital Security Act," a media law that alarmed the Editors' Council of Bangladesh and compelled editors to impose self-censorship for their own protection as well as the protection of their media outlets?



The law came under criticism immediately after it was adopted back in October 2018 by the London-based Amnesty International (AI). "Bangladesh's new Digital Security Act is an attack on freedom of expression that is even more repressive than the legislation it has replaced," the AI said with a warning that "vague and overly broad provisions of the new law could be used to intimidate and imprison journalists and social media users, silence dissent and carry out invasive forms of surveillance."



Amnesty International was not the only high-profile global rights group that denounced the law. In a blistering criticism, Human Rights Watch (HRW) of New York said: "The Digital Security Act, passed in October 2018 to replace the often-misused Information and Communication and Technology Act, included harsher provisions that have been used to penalize criticism of the government." Authorities increased internet censorship, blocked websites as well as some popular blogging sites, the HRW said.



And in a recent statement, International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said: "Abuse of Bangladesh's problematic Digital Security Act shows that it has become the tool of choice to silence criticism. Its vague and broad provisions leave it ripe for abuse, to attack journalists, social media users, media rights activists and those critical of the powerful. IFJ condemns the DSA and the targeting of media." It said nearly 800 cases were filed under the Digital Security Act in Bangladesh in the first nine months of 2020.



Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and International Federation of Journalists are all high-profile rights groups and widely respected around the world. All three leading international human and media rights organizations are independent of political ideology, economic interest and religion. None is known to have any enmity with any particular country, government or political party. Funded by individual donations and private contributions, these watchdogs raise their voices to defend human and media rights wherever they are violated.



All three rights groups have expressed their concern over the Digital Security Act from the beginning as this law, in their views, has seriously limited freedom of expression, freedom of the press and curtailed the rights of Bangladeshi journalists. If the same law would have been adopted by another government of another political party of Bangladesh, these rights groups would not sit silently. They would condemn this law in such a scenario as well. So, the Awami League government should accept their criticism of the Digital Security Act and revisit the law immediately.



Taking into consideration Awami League's historic and shining past of always being a great promoter of free speech, free press and rights of journalists, it must not let the controversial Digital Security Act damage its reputation and long tradition of being a party of the people---not just of a temporary government. All national and international media and human rights groups have been quite vocal about the harmful effects of the law on freedom of expression, press freedom, journalists' rights and of course Bangladesh's democracy.



So, the government should immediately re-examine the law and cancel it altogether or replace it if it must with a better law that will not have any harmful impact on free speech, free press and the rights of journalists in Bangladesh. If free press and free speech are threatened in a country, democracy of that country also gets threatened. Awami League must not follow in the footsteps of those who it fought against once for restoration of people's right to free speech and free press. Awami League is better. And it must demonstrate it by standing with journalists of Bangladesh, not against them as that will be the wrong side of history.



Reporters Without Borders has issued a stern warning that the next decade will be critical for press freedom for a string of crises to be created by aggressiveness of authoritarian regimes, lack of democratic guarantees, polarization and repressive policies and suspicion and hatred of the media.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network.





