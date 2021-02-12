Video
Friday, 12 February, 2021, 3:25 PM
Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondents

Three people including a teenage girl allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Cox's Bazar and Mymensingh, in four days.
BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Birampur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was a mentally-challenged man. He was a resident of Chaturpur Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station (PS) Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Pekua Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Noyon Moni, 16, was the daughter of late Shahab Uddin, a resident of Mehernama Balirpara Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.
The deceased's mother said there had been a love affair in between her daughter and one Rifatul Islam Prokash, son of Abul Kashem of the area, for long.
As Rifat did not agree to marry her, Noyon Moni hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of a room in the house in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Pekua PS OC Saifur Rahman Majumdar confirmed the incident.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A college student reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
Deceased Siam, 18, was a second year student of Gayeshpur College. He was the son of Babul Mia, a resident of Chhota Barai Village under Paithal Union in the upazila.
Pagla PS OC Mohammad Rasheduzzaman said Siam committed suicide by hanging himself with a scarf in the house at night.
Being informed, police recovered the body on Monday morning and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.


