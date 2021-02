Laxmi Rani Mandal has set up a crab farm on a pond in front of her house





Laxmi Rani Mandal has set up a crab farm on a pond in front of her house. She purchases small crabs at Tk 20-25 per piece, and after getting weight of 500 gram each, she sells the crabs at Tk 800-1000 per kg. She feeds slices of Tilapia fish to the crabs. The picture was taken from Jelara Village in Gabur Khali Union of Satkhira District recently. photo: pappu bhattacharya