Boy killed in road accident at Daulatpur

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, Feb 11: A boy was killed and another injured in a road accident in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Jisan, 12, son of late Kamrul Islam, a resident of the upazila.

Local sources said a motorcycle hit the boy in Joyrampur area at around 11:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.

The motorcyclist was injured as he fell on the road after losing control over the steering at that time.

Injured Arif, 49, son of Mirza Alam, was a resident of Taragunia area in the upazila.

However, a case was filed with Daulatpur Police Station in this connection.









