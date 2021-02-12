Video
Home Countryside

Four found dead in 3 districts

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Four people including two women were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Thakurgaon and Sirajganj, in two days.
BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a woman from Birampur Upazila in the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Subarna Begum, 30, wife of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Binail Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Afzal Hossain of the same village.
Police sources said neighbours spotted her body in the house and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Police suspect that the woman might have been strangled.
However, the law enforcers arrested the deceased's husband in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station (PS) Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway.
THAKURGAON: Police recovered the bodies of a couple from separate spots in the Tangan River area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
The deceased were identified as Saidul Islam, 40, and his wife Asma Begum, residents of Kazipara Village under Akcha Union in the upazila.
Locals spotted the bodies in the afternoon and called 999 (National Emergency Service).
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Thakurgoa Adhunik Hospital morgue for autopsies.
Sadar PS OC Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that three units of police are trying to unveil the incident.
SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of a teenage boy in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Arif, 15, son of Hasem Ali, a resident of Railway Colony in the district town.
Police sources said locals spotted the body entangled with electric wire in an abandoned place in the town in the afternoon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sadar PS OC Bahauddin Faruki confirmed the incident.


