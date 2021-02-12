Three rubber dams bring fortune to Ukhiya farmers



A rubber dam in Ukhiya Upazila of Cox's Bazar. photo: observer

Hundreds of marginal, small and contractual farmers have become self-reliant getting opportunities to use rubber dam water in farming.

Sources concerned said, the rubber dam project of the present government is the epoch-making step to achieve food self-sufficiency in the country.

This water resources development project under Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) is making big contribution to food production.

Farmers Ali Mia, 60, and Abdul Karim said, along both banks of the canal under rubber dams, agriculture-fisheries have increased production; nutrition has developed; poverty has declined; and huge employments have been created.

According to engineering office sources, one rubber dam over Paglirchhara under Haldiapalong Union has been constructed at Tk 2.33 crore; another one over Pachchhim Digalia under Rajapalong Union at Tk 5.34 crore, and the third one over Bhalukia Thimchhari Purbakul Khal (canal) at Tk 3.91 crore.

Upazila Sub-Assistant Engineer Md Sohrab Ali said, Asian Development Bank (ADB) has financed the rubber dam project and LGED has implemented it.

Upazila Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Newton Chowdhury said, this Boro season, a total of 935 hectares of land have been targeted to cultivate through irrigation of rubber dam water.

Farmers in Pachchhim Digalia Khal rubber dam said, cultivating about 400 acres of land under Rajapalong Union has been possible under this dam.

President of Thimchhari Rubber Dam Water Management Cooperative Association Mahbubul Alam Chowdhury and General Secretary Kamal Uddin said, in the dry season, there were hundreds of acres of uncultivable land because of water scarcity.

Now the dam over the canal has brought smiles on the faces of the farmers of the locality, they added.











UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR, Feb 11: Three rubber dams in Ukhiya Upazila of the district have changed lots of 1,500 farmers.Hundreds of marginal, small and contractual farmers have become self-reliant getting opportunities to use rubber dam water in farming.Sources concerned said, the rubber dam project of the present government is the epoch-making step to achieve food self-sufficiency in the country.This water resources development project under Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) is making big contribution to food production.Farmers Ali Mia, 60, and Abdul Karim said, along both banks of the canal under rubber dams, agriculture-fisheries have increased production; nutrition has developed; poverty has declined; and huge employments have been created.According to engineering office sources, one rubber dam over Paglirchhara under Haldiapalong Union has been constructed at Tk 2.33 crore; another one over Pachchhim Digalia under Rajapalong Union at Tk 5.34 crore, and the third one over Bhalukia Thimchhari Purbakul Khal (canal) at Tk 3.91 crore.Upazila Sub-Assistant Engineer Md Sohrab Ali said, Asian Development Bank (ADB) has financed the rubber dam project and LGED has implemented it.Upazila Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Newton Chowdhury said, this Boro season, a total of 935 hectares of land have been targeted to cultivate through irrigation of rubber dam water.Farmers in Pachchhim Digalia Khal rubber dam said, cultivating about 400 acres of land under Rajapalong Union has been possible under this dam.President of Thimchhari Rubber Dam Water Management Cooperative Association Mahbubul Alam Chowdhury and General Secretary Kamal Uddin said, in the dry season, there were hundreds of acres of uncultivable land because of water scarcity.Now the dam over the canal has brought smiles on the faces of the farmers of the locality, they added.