Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 February, 2021, 3:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409       ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies      
Home Countryside

Three rubber dams bring fortune to Ukhiya farmers

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Faruk Ahmed

A rubber dam in Ukhiya Upazila of Cox's Bazar. photo: observer

A rubber dam in Ukhiya Upazila of Cox's Bazar. photo: observer

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR, Feb 11: Three rubber dams in Ukhiya Upazila of the district have changed lots of 1,500 farmers.
Hundreds of marginal, small and contractual farmers have become self-reliant getting opportunities to use rubber dam water in farming.
Sources concerned said, the rubber dam project of the present government is the epoch-making step to achieve food self-sufficiency in the country.
This water resources development project under Local Government  Engineering Department (LGED) is making big contribution to food production.
Farmers Ali Mia, 60, and Abdul Karim said, along both banks of the canal under rubber dams, agriculture-fisheries have increased production; nutrition has developed; poverty has declined; and huge employments have been created.
According to engineering office sources, one rubber dam over Paglirchhara under Haldiapalong Union has been constructed at Tk 2.33 crore; another one over Pachchhim Digalia under Rajapalong Union at Tk 5.34 crore, and the third one over Bhalukia Thimchhari Purbakul Khal (canal) at Tk 3.91 crore.
Upazila Sub-Assistant Engineer Md Sohrab Ali said, Asian Development Bank (ADB) has financed the rubber dam project and LGED has implemented it.
Upazila Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Newton Chowdhury said, this Boro season, a total of 935 hectares of land have been targeted to cultivate through irrigation of rubber dam water.
Farmers in Pachchhim Digalia Khal rubber dam said, cultivating about 400 acres of land under Rajapalong Union has been possible under this dam.
President of Thimchhari Rubber Dam Water Management Cooperative Association Mahbubul Alam Chowdhury and General Secretary Kamal Uddin said, in the dry season, there were hundreds of acres of uncultivable land because of water scarcity.  
Now the dam over the canal has brought smiles on the faces of the farmers of the locality, they added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Laxmi Rani Mandal has set up a crab farm on a pond in front of her house
Old infrastructures turn Baghabari Port unusable
Boy killed in road accident at Daulatpur
Four found dead in 3 districts
Three rubber dams bring fortune to Ukhiya farmers
Four shops, house burnt in Pirojpur
92 detained in three districts


Latest News
23,000 prisoners remitted sentences in Myanmar
BD, China discuss Covid vaccine assistance: Envoy
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
India and China to pull back from disputed border
Five held with Yaba, hemp in Sirajganj
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested upon arrival
Protesters defy Myanmar junta after US imposes sanctions
Markets, oil drop in Asia but bitcoin targets $50,000
The Indian government's war with Twitter
Joshua hits fifty as hosts struggle to take wickets
Most Read News
Upending of a democratic idol
6 Bangladesh nationals burnt alive in Saudi Arabia fire
Gazipur chemical factory catches fire; 25 injured
Bangladesh to field first
Police source stabbed dead in Dhaka's Jurain
Neha sent to jail over death of ULAB student
3 war criminals awarded life term, 5 jailed for 20yrs
Sugarcane, sugar mill and price of sugar
Observer Rangpur correspondent threatened for report on graft
On spot registration for Corona vaccine suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft