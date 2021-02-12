Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 February, 2021, 3:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409       ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies      
Home Countryside

Four shops, house burnt in Pirojpur

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Feb 11: Three shops and a residential house were gutted in fire in the district town earlyWednesday.
The affected shops are a ready food and stationary owned by Feroj Box, Palash Photo Studio of Uttam Das and a tea stall of Shahadat Khandakar.
The house of Monir Khadaker was also damaged due to the fire incident.
Local sources said the fire, originated from electric short circuit, began in Mujib Chattar area of the town at around 2:30am.
Being informed, the fire fighters rushed in and controlled the flame after about two-and-a-half-an-hour of trying.
The affected claimed properties worth about Tk 7 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.
Pirojpur Fire Service Station Deputy Assistant Director Md Abdul Malek confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Laxmi Rani Mandal has set up a crab farm on a pond in front of her house
Old infrastructures turn Baghabari Port unusable
Boy killed in road accident at Daulatpur
Four found dead in 3 districts
Three rubber dams bring fortune to Ukhiya farmers
Four shops, house burnt in Pirojpur
92 detained in three districts


Latest News
23,000 prisoners remitted sentences in Myanmar
BD, China discuss Covid vaccine assistance: Envoy
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
India and China to pull back from disputed border
Five held with Yaba, hemp in Sirajganj
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested upon arrival
Protesters defy Myanmar junta after US imposes sanctions
Markets, oil drop in Asia but bitcoin targets $50,000
The Indian government's war with Twitter
Joshua hits fifty as hosts struggle to take wickets
Most Read News
Upending of a democratic idol
6 Bangladesh nationals burnt alive in Saudi Arabia fire
Gazipur chemical factory catches fire; 25 injured
Bangladesh to field first
Police source stabbed dead in Dhaka's Jurain
Neha sent to jail over death of ULAB student
3 war criminals awarded life term, 5 jailed for 20yrs
Sugarcane, sugar mill and price of sugar
Observer Rangpur correspondent threatened for report on graft
On spot registration for Corona vaccine suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft