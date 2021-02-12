Four shops, house burnt in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Feb 11: Three shops and a residential house were gutted in fire in the district town earlyWednesday.

The affected shops are a ready food and stationary owned by Feroj Box, Palash Photo Studio of Uttam Das and a tea stall of Shahadat Khandakar.

The house of Monir Khadaker was also damaged due to the fire incident.

Local sources said the fire, originated from electric short circuit, began in Mujib Chattar area of the town at around 2:30am.

Being informed, the fire fighters rushed in and controlled the flame after about two-and-a-half-an-hour of trying.

The affected claimed properties worth about Tk 7 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Pirojpur Fire Service Station Deputy Assistant Director Md Abdul Malek confirmed the incident.





