Friday, 12 February, 2021, 3:24 PM
Home Countryside

92 detained in three districts

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

A total of 92 people were arrested on different charges in three districts- Rajshahi, Sirajganj and Jashore, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: A total of 87 people were arrested on different charges in the city in three days.
Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested a total of 57 people on different charges in the district.
Of the arrested people, 21 were arrested by district police and the rest 36 by Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP).
Among them, 28 had arrest warrant, 14 were drug addicts and the rest 15 were detained on different charges.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus and Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Iftekhair Alam confirmed the matter through press release on Wednesday.
Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the officials added.
Earlier, RMP and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested a total of 30 people on different charges in the city.  
A huge volume of contraband drugs was also recovered during the drives.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the matter through a press release on Tuesday.
Of the arrested, 15 had arrest warrant, 10 were drug addicts and the remaining five were detained on different charges.
Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.
SIRAJGANJ: Three people including a dome were arrested on charge of stealing gold ornaments from a body of a female teacher at Sirajganj Bongamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue in the district town on Monday afternoon.
The arrested persons are dome Rana and his two associates Shah Alam and Suman.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station Bahaudiin Faruki said on information from the trio, police recovered a chain, two rings, two bangles, a pair of earrings and nose ring from their houses.
They confessed that they divided the stolen ornaments among themselves.
Earlier on Sunday, a school teacher and her two children were killed when a bus smashed an auto-rickshaw in the district town.
As the family members did not get the ornaments worn by the school teacher after receiving the body, they filed a complaint.
Following this, police arrested the trio and recovered the ornaments. However, the arrested were sent to jail on Tuesday morning following a court order, the OC added.
JASHORE: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, detained two young men along with firearm from the district town on Monday.
The detainees are Setu Shikder, 28, and Alimuzzaman, 24. AB-6 Acting Company Commander Lt M Sarwer Hossain said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in railway road area at around 5:30pm and detained the duo along with a pistol and knife.


« PreviousNext »

