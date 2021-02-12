Video
Friday, 12 February, 2021
Home Countryside

Kurigram man gets life term in murder case

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

KURIGRAM, Feb 11: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life term in jail in a case filed for killing a man in 2010.
District and Sessions Judge Md Abdul Mannan delivered the verdict.
The condemned convict is Dulal Hossain, 32, a resident of Komarbhangi Village in Rowmari Upazila of the district.
The court also fined him Tk 25,000.
According to the prosecution, Dulal stabbed his co-villager Sanwar Hossain Lichu, 23, in Badarpur Village in Char Rajibpur upazila at night on February 21, 2010.
Hearing screaming, locals rushed there and took Sanwar to Char Rajibpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. The deceased's father filed a murder case with Rajibpur Police Station the following day.
Public Prosecutor Abraham Lincoln confirmed the matter.


