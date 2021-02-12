Day-labourer dies from snakebite at Baraigram

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Feb 11: A day-labourer died from snakebite in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Abdul Karim, 45, was the son of late Khorshed Alam, a resident of Par Bagdob Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Warsel Ali Akanda said a venomous snake bite Abdut Karim while he was working in an abandoned house of Shahjahan Ali in Bagdob area at noon, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died on the way to RMCH, the UP member added.



