Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 February, 2021, 3:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409       ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies      
Home Countryside

Khiro River set to disappear

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Md Asaduzzaman Sumon

The Khiro River in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh. photo: observer

The Khiro River in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh. photo: observer

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, Feb 11: Khiro River in Bhaluka Upazila of the district is set to disappear.
It is now a channel of waste and contaminated water. Its bio-diversity has already disappeared.   
But using its polluted water, farmers are cultivating crops.
The crop production has also declined. The river has been free of fish and frog.  
 In a visit to different points of the Khiro River, severe foul smell of  chemical was felt. The river water has got rotted due to industrial effluent.   
It was learnt, the river got into this critical condition about 18 years back. Since then the river condition has been continuing to deteriorate.
Earlier people would use the river water and take bath.
Now the water of the river has been so worse that tubewells along its banks are pumping out foul-smelling water.
Talking with this correspondent, some famers of Boyra Village said, due to the rotted water of the river, the riverbank-based  cropping has been cut to one-cropping from previous two-three cropping; at present, only Boro is being cultivated.
Earnings of people from the Khiro River banks have declined. They said, they have to use irrigated water in farmlands in a compelling situation.
Crop production will be two times if the river water is good, they added.
Principal of Apollo Institute of Computer ARM Shamsur Rahman said, the river will lose its existence if waste dumping cannot be stopped.
Effective measure is needed to this end, he added.
Bhaluka Upazila Agriculture Officer Nargis Aktar said, "Our food safety has been risky because of polluted water.  Cropping in use of polluted water can be harmful for our body."
If effective role is not taken immediately, we may be affected by incurable disease, she added.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Salma Khatun said, industries and factories have been instructed not to dump waste into the river.
Local MP Alhajj Kazim Uddin Ahmed Dhanu said, all industries and factories have been asked to activate effluent treatment plants (ETPs).
 If not, legal action will be taken against them, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Laxmi Rani Mandal has set up a crab farm on a pond in front of her house
Old infrastructures turn Baghabari Port unusable
Boy killed in road accident at Daulatpur
Four found dead in 3 districts
Three rubber dams bring fortune to Ukhiya farmers
Four shops, house burnt in Pirojpur
92 detained in three districts


Latest News
23,000 prisoners remitted sentences in Myanmar
BD, China discuss Covid vaccine assistance: Envoy
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
India and China to pull back from disputed border
Five held with Yaba, hemp in Sirajganj
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested upon arrival
Protesters defy Myanmar junta after US imposes sanctions
Markets, oil drop in Asia but bitcoin targets $50,000
The Indian government's war with Twitter
Joshua hits fifty as hosts struggle to take wickets
Most Read News
Upending of a democratic idol
6 Bangladesh nationals burnt alive in Saudi Arabia fire
Gazipur chemical factory catches fire; 25 injured
Bangladesh to field first
Police source stabbed dead in Dhaka's Jurain
Neha sent to jail over death of ULAB student
3 war criminals awarded life term, 5 jailed for 20yrs
Sugarcane, sugar mill and price of sugar
Observer Rangpur correspondent threatened for report on graft
On spot registration for Corona vaccine suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft